“Enzo”: this crocodile has music in his skin

One trick that fails, yet again, and it’s the door for Hector. The fate of this singer, magician, but above all disillusioned artist, could resemble many others. It was counting without a sidekick far from doves and rabbits: a singing crocodile.

After the duo’s inconclusive debut, the reptile is abandoned in the attic of a house before new tenants move in. Quickly, Josh, the son of the family, in turn becomes friends with the animal who loves baths and caviar.

Adapted from the series of books “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”, by Bernard Waber, this film, in theaters this Wednesday, November 30, combines animation and live action. He takes us through the streets of New York, from the theater district to the city zoo. Choreographies (where Javier Bardem gives himself), a fascinating city, a school where a child doesn’t feel well, an encounter that turns everything upside down, not to mention a touch of melodrama… Everything is there for the story to work.

With the “Crocodile Rock”, of course!

But beyond a simple scenario around a friendship à la “Peter and Eliott the dragon” against a backdrop of musical comedy between “Tous en scène” and “West Side Story”, “Enzo le Croco” highlights a another interesting aspect: geolocation, social network or connected speaker echo here today’s technologies without being at the heart of the subject.

On the music side, we would have liked more songs sung by Shawn Mendes in the original version. Don’t miss the ending “Crocodile Rock”, unexpected but logical in this fun and friendly creation to watch with the family.