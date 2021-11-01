EOLO, 300 Mbps FWA connectivity on 5G technology coming soon

AEOLUS, operator providing connectivity through FWA technology in over 6,700 Italian municipalities, he announced an acceleration of the investment plan relating to the Italian province, aimed at completing coverage in Southern Italy, increasing that in the Center and North and introducing 300 Mbps connectivity services in 5G FWA technology. “These investments are implemented immediately, in the belief that FWA represents the complementary solution to FTTH which will make possible a rapid and sustainable digitization of the entire national territory “, EOLO says.

In particular, the plan provides for a strong investment aimed at densify the antennas through the use of millimeter waves at 26 GHz and 28 GHz which, thanks to evolutions in 5G optics, make it possible to offer very high capacity services (VHCN) where the use of fiber up to homes is impractical. But the technological evolution also passes through the fiber optic binding of the antennas, according to the FTTA model (Fiber To The Antenna); a goal that EOLO is pursuing starting from the agreement signed this year with Open Fiber and with other operators for connect 1000 fiber optic antennas.

The realization of this plan is made possible by the strengthening of the company’s equity structure. This summer Partners Group, a global private equity manager, acquired 75% of the share capital of EOLO. Partners Group has acquired the shares held in EOLO by Searchlight Capital Partners and part of the shares held by a vehicle controlled by Luca Spada, President and founder of EOLO. The remaining 25% of the capital continues to be held by Spada.

At the time of the announcement, EOLO was talking about an investment plan of 850 million euros by 2025 according to three main guidelines: densification and strengthening of coverage based on a millimeter wave band, the development of wholesale opportunities and the launch of a project for the creation of a platform for the offer of FWA connectivity at a European level.

Luca Spada, CEO of EOLO

The strengthening of this plan comes from Zoncolan Bidco SpA, the company that holds the entire capital of EOLO SpA and is owned by Partners Group (75%) and Cometa SpA (25%), with the issue of a € 375 million bond and the stipulation of a super senior revolving credit agreement for a total amount of a further 125 million euros.

Luca Spada, founder and CEO of EOLO, said: “To ensure that the ambitious goals we set ourselves are quickly achieved, we hope that the Government will keep faith with the aims of technological neutrality declared on several occasions and that the legislative and regulatory framework in evolution allows us to take full advantage of the technological leap that we propose in favor of citizens, also in light of the wide availability of spectrum available on millimeter waves “.