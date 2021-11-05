EP delegation to Taiwan: ‘Your democracy is crucial for the EU’ – Asia

“Our visit shows how important Taiwan is for discussion and the European agenda. You embody freedom and democracy: the most vivid democracy in the region. And we have come to bring the message that Taiwan is not alone. Your democracy is crucial for the people. EU principles but also for long-term European interests “. This was said by French MEP Raphael Glucksmann (S & d), chairman of the European Parliament’s special commission for foreign interference (Inge) leading the first delegation of the European Parliament on an official visit to Taiwan. “We came to learn from Taiwan, because it represents an example of how to fight foreign interference, and disinformation, in an open and democratic way”, says the MEP, stressing that “Taiwan’s success is a mine for us. learn and bring your experience back to Europe “.

“It is not a provocation to come to Taiwan. The more the European Union shows its interest in its relationship with Taiwan, the further away a situation of war is”. Conversely, “isolation would fuel conflict”, Glucksmann emphasizes in response to a question. “We do not want to provoke anyone – he insists – but we will not refrain from doing something because we fear it will be interpreted as a provocation. This must be clear”. “We do not define our policies against anyone, but in support of our friends and our principles. And this is fundamental. And for Taiwan it means that in the coming months and years, there will be more and more partnership and cooperation with the EU. We will ensure that There is a long way to go to improve this relationship, “Glucksmann continues. “You have managed to build an impressive political system and democracy is part of your identity. We will bring this” experience “to Europe and make sure that this cooperation grows. We face the same threats. We aim for the same goals, so there is no reason to which we should not walk this road together. You are not alone in this boat. We are with you and this is the message that we will keep repeating month after month so that everyone in the world, including not far from here, understand it “.

Meanwhile, China has identified a list of Taiwanese “diehards of independence”, sanctioning Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and Parliament Speaker You Shyi-kun of the island with “criminal liability for life”. A ban on entry into “Mainland China and the special regions of Hong Kong and Macao” has been ordered against them and their families, Zhu Fenglian, spokesman for the Central Government Office for Taiwan Affairs announced. The three Taiwanese politicians met with the delegation of the EU Parliament. President Tsai-ing-wen is not on the list.

The purpose of the initiative is to make people who support Taiwan’s independence “criminally responsible for life” by making a list of people “who are stubbornly pro-independence,” said the spokesperson, in a statement released by the Office. in the form of “question and answer” on disciplinary measures under study by Beijing reported by unspecified media. Prime Minister Su is defined as the “head of the Taiwanese executive authority”, Foreign Minister Wu “head of the foreign affairs authority” and the president of the parliament You “head of the legislative body”, underlining the membership of the ‘island to China, to be reunified even with the use of force, if necessary, as also said in the past by President Xi Jinping. The “irreducible secessionists”, also banned from “commercial cooperation” with China through the “institutes associated with them”, are responsible for “trying to instigate confrontation across the Taiwan Strait, for attacking and maliciously slandering the mainland, to have sought independence with words and actions linked to external forces to divide the country and to have seriously undermined bilateral relations and endangered the Taiwan Strait “. “We warn the diehards – concludes the note with a warning – that those who forget their ancestors, betray the motherland and divide the country will never end well and will be cast aside by the people and judged by history”.