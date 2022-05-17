Epa Colombia affirms that Diana Celis did not love her and was unfaithful to her – People – Culture

Daneidy Barrera, better known as “Epa Colombia”, provided new details about her breakup with her ex-partner, Diana Celis. Through her Instagram account, the keratin businesswoman answered some questions from her followers in which she clarified several rumors.

One of her fans questioned her about how had she managed to get over “so fast” her previous partner and had been able to start a new sentimental bond with her friend Karol Samantha.

The influencer stated that they should not judge her for her decisions or actions, since no one knew what had really happened between her and Celis: “That woman didn’t love me. It’s one thing to play the victim, good people. This should not be disclosed, but she was not even aware of my things, ”she stated.

Was Diana Celis unfaithful to him?

I could say that I am the best girlfriend in the world, because when I fall in love I give my best

Even though ‘Epa’ assured that he did not want to “harm anyone’s life”, he recounted the moment in which he had found out that his now ex-girlfriend had been unfaithful to him with another woman.

According to her, in mid-2020, when Invima did not endorse her beauty products, she was going to record some videos so that her followers would find out what was happening. However, according to her account, His cell phone was discharged and he had to ask his partner for his.

When Celis handed over her mobile device, Daneidy saw a message from another woman on the screen: “He handed me the cell phone and the message from the girl appeared: ‘I had a great time this morning. God bless you’”.

When questioning her partner about what happened, ‘Epa’ says that Diana told him that nothing had happened between thembut that their meeting was the product of the lack of attention that the influencer gave them.

From that moment, it seems that the relationship declined, since she assured that both were not well for more than a year before their relationship ended.

“It was hard for me to know what they had done to me, I didn’t get over it. A year ago he did not go well with her. He told me that I was the love of his life, I got tired and decided to give myself the opportunity with another person that I hope to make happy”, he wrote and added that: “I could say that I am the best girlfriend in the world, because when I fall in love I give my best.”

For her part, soccer player Diana Celis posted a short video on the same social network with the message: “Happy as an earthworm and with a clear conscience.”

