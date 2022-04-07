Epa Colombia and Doña Gloria: This was the reunion in Medellín – People – Culture

Last Wednesday, the influencer and businesswoman Daneidy Barrera, better known as ‘Epa Colombia’, shared a video in his Instagram stories showing his reunion with “Doña Gloria”the woman from Antioquia who became famous on social networks for a video of her frightened on the Medellin metrocable.

Surely you also remember the clip of Gloria Estela Zapata, the first name of ‘Doña Gloria’, which She went viral 10 years ago by yelling bad words at her daughter when she felt scared going up a cable car.

‘Epa Colombia’, on his recent trip to Medellin, wanted to show his 5.1 million followers how the woman from Antioquia lives today, since they share a good friendship and took the opportunity to visit her.

Reunion

In the first stories of the influencer, you can see how she meets “Doña Gloria” in a commercial establishment, who was amazed and happy to see her old friend after so long.

‘Epa’ joked about Zapata’s physical appearance and He asked her to take him home. On the way home, they shared a few beers and left talking.

During the journey, ‘Doña Gloria’ highlighted the kindness of her friend and expressed that despite all the problems she continues to progress: “Don’t throw away your humility, which is the most beautiful thing a person has”.

Arriving at Gloria’s house, they met Cindy, Zapata’s daughter and who recorded the video of her mother 10 years ago, for which she became famous. ‘Epa Colombia’ and ‘Dona Gloria’ They toasted, danced and shared a very pleasant time, in a reunion that had not taken place for two years.

When was the last meeting?

In 2020, the businesswoman had made a trip to Medellín to supervise the construction of her new hairdressing salon headquarters in the city.

On that occasion, he went to visit ‘Doña Gloria’ at her home. When she arrived, she pretended to be upset and then gave her friend a warm welcome hug.

Together, they sang songs, laughed, had a few beers, remembered moments and shared emotional words of praise and friendship, like on this occasion.

However, the woman from Antioquia asked ‘Epa Colombia’ not to “wreak havoc” again since, at that time, she was facing legal proceedings for having caused damage to public transport in Bogotá during the National Strike protests, in 2019.

Finally, “Doña Gloria” recognized the great work of the influencer in having started her venture with keratins and wished her the best wishes for her new business.

