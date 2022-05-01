Epa Colombia boasts of its Penthouse

The controversial Daneidy Barrera, better known in the country as Epa Colombia, once again causes a stir in the national show business, this time for an emotional video that she shared through her official Instagram account this Friday night, in the who announced what will be his new home.

The clip begins with images of the opening of the entrance door to the apartment in which some remodeling and color changes are made to the walls and it is obvious that it is under construction. There, Epa is shown wearing jeans and a pink jumper with colored stripes, very happy, and begins the tour.

On the ground you can see that there is a ladder for short-range civil works, toilets to install, paper that covers the floor, paint, frames and even boards.

During the video that lasts 2 minutes and 55 seconds and that until this Friday had more than 687 thousand views, narrates how his process was: ”So in November of last year, I bought a wonderful penthouse in El Salitre. Friend, and I decided to make it beautiful”.

And he continued saying: “Thanks to you, friend, who bought me so many keratins, I will show you my wonderful penthouse. Come with me, honey!” While, in the video it is shown how it begins to look the same, after the modifications.

“The hard part about falling is not getting up, it’s learning to fly, my dear friend. Today I can show you my wonderful penthouse. Today I can tell you that dreams do come true. I got what I wanted so much. It is a dream come true. It’s worth fighting for. fall, get up It is worth trying a thousand times. Make the impossible become possible,” she expressed.

At the same time, she gradually shows the dining room, in which, among others, it is noted that she had to be advised by an interior designer, who must have also listened to the tastes of the owner of the property, to leave everything very well arranged.

Epa expressed her gratitude to her buyers and also said that she felt proud, “because you allowed me to shine with my own light. Because you allowed me to be a successful businesswoman. Having a company in Colombia is not easy, but it is not impossible for a berraca woman, enterprising, who wants to get ahead,” he added.

Likewise, Barrera expressed some hints for those who were not friends with her, saying: “Over time you realize who your true friends are, today I can tell you that I feel proud and I feel happy.”

“Here I will keep all my clothes, friend,” she said as she walked through the dressing room of her new house. “Do you remember when I paid rent and it was worth 500 thousand pesos and it wasn’t enough? Do you remember I used to live on the tiles where I used to hang, mor? And my clothes got wet? Well, today I can tell you that I already have a place to put my clothes, ”she added with great joy.

Between laughs, he said that he would bathe “very well in this wonderful penthouse”, while in the pictures, you see a bathroom with a large white tub, glass doors and an oversized mirror in front of the sink.

“I love you with all my heart. Fight, strive and do not give up, because you will also achieve it” he said, followed by a cry of excitement: “Go to my movie theater, friend!” There you can see a comfortable space in which she influencer you can enjoy the seventh art.

“I loved it, love! I feel so grateful to God because God allowed me to change and be a different woman. I wish you the best, friend. I hope you also have many things in your life, because you deserve the best. I love you friend. God bless you! ”, Ended the video of her businesswoman.