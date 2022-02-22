“Epa Colombia” says he has trouble with his ex-girlfriend for a truck and more goods – People – Culture

A few days ago, the influencer and digital content creator Daneidy Barrera Rojas, better known as ‘Epa Colombia’, told her followers that she had ended the romantic relationship she had with soccer player Diana Celis for nearly six years.

The couple, who was very active on social networks with different publications of the two, had made their separations public on several occasions, but apparently this would be the end point of the romance.

Through his Instagram account, ‘Epa Colombia’ pointed out that he did not want to deceive himself any more about the relationship and decided to take some time: “Don’t start treating me badly, my fame has risen, my money has risen, that I left people who helped me. Everything in life has a cycle and a process, and processes end. I decide to take the time, move on with my life and be happy, I hope you respect my decisions.

As the two women have shown, the reasons for the breakup would be several, including the constant discussions they had. Although, the also businesswoman has made it clear that there is already a new person in your life.

The influencer He revealed, through a live broadcast on his social networks, that the relationship had been bad for several months. “I tried to fix things, but like everything in life is ending (…) I wanted to finish things super well, but she didn’t want to,” she said.

In the midst of this context, ‘Epa Colombia’ also indicated that some assets he had in the name of Celis have become a problem.

“I thank you I gave him an apartment, I gave him the truck, I gave him the two motorcycles and already. I told him, love, let’s finish things very well, pass me everything that is yours in my name, give me my money or if not, love, we will not end well, “Barrera narrated.

The content creator assured that for a month she had asked Celis for the transfer of the assets. However, according to ‘Epa Colombia’, she has refused, so has decided that his ex-partner should keep those things.

This courtship began when Daneidy and Diana studied sports training in the Seine. Although they were partners for 3 years, their courtship began in 2016.

Celis has also spoken about it and has assured that ‘Epa’ is in a relationship with one of her closest friends. However, the identity of the new person has not been confirmed by the businesswoman and even during the live broadcast she said that she was not going to expose her in public.

On the other hand, Barrera indicated that Celis is dating someone close to his sports environment.

