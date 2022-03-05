Epa Colombia told details of his new love relationship – People – Culture

Daneidy Barrera, better known as ‘Epa Colombia’, after having ended a long relationship with soccer player Diana Celisbecause, as he indicated, he wanted to give himself some time to be alone, he answered on Instagram a question from his followers about his new girlfriend, whose identity is not known so far.

Barrera answered this Thursday from his Instagram account a series of questions from his followers, where they asked him, among other topics, about his new romance.

To which she, laughing, replied: “I think I’ve never had a relationship like this, she tells me that I’m bipolar, that I have problems, that I’m weird, that sometimes I’m fine, that sometimes I’m bad… ayyy… she’s crazy“.

In addition, he also answered questions that were asked about his ex-partner and assured that each one is on her side and that they do not speak to each other.

“I really will always wish him the best, he has to shine with his own light, you deserve the best“, were Epa’s words regarding Celis.

Some days ago It was rumored that Daneidy Barrera’s new girlfriend was called Karol Samanthanotwithstanding the influencer came out to deny it.

