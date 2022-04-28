Ephemeris April 28: what happened on a day like today? | THE UNIVERSAL
On April 28, 1686 in England, Isaac Newton presents to the Royal Society his manuscript of “Philosophiæ naturalis principia mathematica”, where he describes the law of universal gravitation.
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
1611.- The University of Santo Tomás is founded in Manila, the oldest in the Philippines.
1789.- Mutiny of the “HMAV Bounty”: sailors of the British ship rebel to stay in Tahiti, where they had spent several months waiting for merchandise, and whose lifestyle attracted them.
1919.- The triumphant powers in the First World War accept the project of the American president, Woodrow Wilson, to create a League of Nations, an organization dedicated to the maintenance of peace and the antecedent of the UN.
1921.- The Cuban Raúl Capablanca is proclaimed World Chess Champion by defeating the German Emanuel Lasker in Havana.
[1945-TheItaliandictatorBenitoMussoliniandhisloverClaraPetacciareexecutedinDongo(northernItaly)byorderoftheCommitteefortheLiberationofUpperItaly
1952.- The peace treaty between the US and Japan, signed in September 1951, enters into force.
1965.- The US carries out its second military intervention in the Dominican Republic, divided by a civil war.
1967.- The world heavyweight champion Cassius Clay, converted to Islam like Mohamed Ali, refuses to be drafted for the Vietnam War.
1969.- General De Gaulle resigns as President of France and withdraws from politics.
1970.- A pacemaker powered by nuclear energy is implanted for the first time in a patient in France.
1983.- A military report considers all those who disappeared in the Argentine “dirty war” to be dead.
.- Jaime Batema, leader and founder of the Colombian M-19, dies when his plane crashes while traveling to Panama.
1992.- The civil war in Afghanistan ends, with the transfer of powers from the communist government to the “Mujahideen” Sibgatulah Muyadedi.
1996.- 35 people die when a 28-year-old man with a rifle breaks into a tourist area of Port Arthur, Tasmania (Australia).
2003.- In the US, the company Apple launches the iTunes Store, an “online” music service.
2004.- The US television network CBS broadcasts images of alleged torture suffered by Iraqi prisoners in the Abu Grahib prison.
2008.- The Spanish National Court refuses to extradite the former Argentine president Isabelita Perón, considering that the crimes for which she was claimed are not crimes against humanity.
2011.- With the signing of the “Lima Declaration”, the presidents of Peru, Mexico, Chile and Colombia conclude the summit of the Pacific Agreement on deep integration in the Peruvian capital.
.- The Cuban poet Fina García Marruz is awarded the Queen Sofía Prize for Ibero-American Poetry.
.- The rains in the south and east of the US claim more than 300 lives.
.- Google launches version 11 of the Google Chrome browser, whose newest feature is the ability to convert speech to text.
2014.- An Egyptian court sentences more than 700 Islamists to death, including the leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, Mohamed Badía.
2015.- The Nigerian Army frees 293 women and girls kidnapped by Boko Haram.
2017.- Pope Francis begins a visit to Egypt to defend reconciliation between religions.
2020.- The US becomes the first country in the world to exceed one million confirmed cases of covid-19.
2021.- The Constitutional Court of Ecuador decriminalizes abortion in cases of rape, a historic ruling that coincides with the entry into the presidency of the center-right Guillermo Lasso, an outspoken anti-abortionist.
BIRTHS
1878.- Lionel Barrymore, American actor.
1889.- Antonio Oliveira Salazar, Portuguese ruler.
1924.- Kenneth Kaunda, former president of Zambia.
1930.- James Baker, American politician.
1937.- Saddam Hussein, former president of Iraq.
1941.- Ann Margret, Swedish actress.
1970.- Diego Pablo Simeone, “Cholo Simeone”, former soccer player and coach, Argentine.
1974.- Penelope Cruz, Spanish actress.
1981.- Jessica Alba, American actress.
DEATHS
1973.- Jacques Maritain, French philosopher.
1989.- Raúl Sendic, founder and leader of the Uruguayan Tupamaros.
1992.- Francis Bacon, British painter, born in Dublin.
2002.- Alexandr Lebed, Russian soldier and politician.
2020.- Michael Robinson, former soccer player, presenter and television commentator, British.
2021.- Michael Collins, American astronaut.