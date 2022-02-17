Ephemeris: Chabelo is born; How old is he and what did Xavier López study?

The February 17th It is a very special day for Xavier Lopezbetter known as ‘chabelo‘ Well, he’s celebrating his birthday. The actor, driver and comedian has been placed in the taste of people for several generations, because it must be remembered that he has been in the industry for many years, however, some do not know how old he is.

The actor began his career in show business with the program ‘music carousel‘ alongside Ramiro Gamboa, better known as “Uncle Gamboin“, who in addition to giving him his first opportunity, also gave him his artistic nickname with which he managed to stand out in the industry.

Xavier Lopez He rose to fame with his children’s show on ‘As a family with Chabelo’which had its first broadcast in 1967 and ended in 2015. It also became more popular with its participation ‘Ambrose’s Carbine‘, where he shared credits with Alejandro Suárez and Cesar Costawith which he had a series of sketches that delighted the public.

Xavier López hosted ‘En familia con Chabelo’ for 48 years Photo: Special

How old is Chabelo?

Because he has a long career in film, television and theater, as he shared the stage with figures such as Mario Moreno ‘Cantinflas’comedian of the Cine de Oro, the actor who gives life to ‘Chabelo’ has been the target of memes and ridicule, since many they assure that it is very long-lived.

Xavier Lopez born in Chicago, Ill.on February 17, 1935, therefore this day turns 87 years old. The actor is younger than the stars of the Cine de Oro, Silvia Pinal and Ignacio López Tarsoas well as the comedian and protagonist of ‘Como dice el dicho’, Serge Crown, among many more figures who are over 90 years old.

What did Chabelo study?

Hardly anyone knows that the actor and presenter studied something that had little to do with entertainment, since at first he enrolled in the career of Medicinewhich served for four years in a private sanatorium. Although this was away from the spotlight, the actor was attracted to television and came to the recording sets.

Xavier López started working as a production assistant in Mexican Telesystem (company that was the predecessor of Televisa), then became cameraman, floor manager and later actor, thanks to the support of “Tío Gamboín”, who gave him his first role in that 1956 program. Since then the actor has not stopped working on stage and although he is controversial, he continues to be a benchmark.

