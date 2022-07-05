Ephemeris July 5: What happened on a day like TODAY

Did you know that Eva Green, in addition to being an actress, in her free time composes her own songs and plays them on her piano? Today she is turning 42 years old.

Get to know this and other ephemeris of this July 5, the most important events around the world.

Physiotherapist’s Day

In Mexico, Physiotherapist’s Day is celebrated every July 5with the aim of recognizing the people who dedicate themselves to this profession in our country, since the objective of Rehabilitation Physical Medicine is to develop, maintain and recover the functionality of any person to improve their quality of life.

Eve Green’s Birthday

On July 5, 1980, the French actress and composer Eva Green was born, known for her roles in films such as 007 Casino RoyaleLto Golden Compass, 300. starred in the series Penny Dreadful and has participated in Tim Burton tapes. She also composed themes for the film The Dreamers.

Katy Jurado dies

On July 5, 2002 Mexican actress María Cristina Estela Marcela Jurado García diedbetter known as Katy Jurado. She acted in more than 70 films during the Golden Age of National Cinema, such as Boarding school for young ladies, We the poor Y Women’s prison. He also excelled in Hollywood, where he was a columnist and radio journalist. She received more than 200 awards and an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Broken lance.

Other ephemeris of July 5:

In 1865 the United Kingdom passed the first law in the world that limits the speed circulation with vehicles.

In 1946 in the United States the bikini was presented for the first time as a garment.

In 1954 in the United States, Elvis Presley recorded his first song titled That’s All Right.

In 1956 the British musician was born Tory Crimesalso called Terry Chimes, who was the original drummer of the British punk band The Clashalso plays in Black Sabbath, Johnny Thunders and The Crunch.

In 1964 in England rock band Pink Floyd was foundedconsidered a cultural icon of the 20th century and one of the most influential, successful and acclaimed bands in the history of popular music.

In 1969 the British group The Rolling Stones gave a free concert in London’s High Parkin which tribute was paid to his late partner Brian Jones.

in 1969 American rapper, producer and actor Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, better known as “RZA” was born or “Bobby Digital”, who is the creator and leader of the New York group Wu-Tang Clan and Gravedigazz.

In 1985 he was born Nick O’Malley, Bassist for the British indie rock band Arctic Monkeys. His first appearance with the band was on May 25, 2006, when they played a secret gig at Old Blue Last in London.

In 1996 in the United Kingdom was born dolly the sheepwhich was the first cloned animal

In 1998 Japan launched a mission to the planet Mars joining the space race.

in 2000 in Mexico they exhibited 120 sculptures, paintings and fragments of unpublished altarpieces of New Spain iconography that coincide with the religiosity of the 16th, 17th and 18th centuries, coming from 35 churches, eight museums and some private collections.

in 2003 In Mexico, the late Mexican architect Abraham Zabludovsky was symbolically honored with the Gold Medal of Fine Arts, in recognition of his career and his work widely known internationally.

In 2006 in Mexico the National Council of Museums was createdin order for these cultural venues to operate in the long term and to apply their resources more efficiently.

In 2006 in London, the National Portrait Gallery opened its first photographic exhibition dedicated to the British band The Beatleswhich included some of the most memorable images of the legendary band.

In 2011 Mexican actor Gael García Bernal received a tribute within the framework of the ninth Paris International Film Festivalin which he participated accompanied by his family before a full room.

In 2012 the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico, the Fonoteca Nacional and the heirs of great musicians announced a tribute to the greatest Mexican composers of the 20th century such as Chava Flores, José Alfredo Jiménez and Gonzalo Curiel.

