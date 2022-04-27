Ephemeris of April 28

Madrid, Apr 27 (EFE).- Ephemeris for Thursday, April 28, 2022, World Day for Safety and Health at Work and International Noise Awareness Day:

1611.- The University of Santo Tomás is founded in Manila, the oldest in the Philippines.

1686.- In England, Isaac Newton presents his manuscript of “Philosophiæ naturalis principia mathematica” at the Royal Society, where he describes the Law of universal gravitation.

1717.- In Spain, the Marine Infantry Corps is created.

1789.- Mutiny of the HMAV Bounty: sailors of the British ship rebel to stay in Tahiti, where they had spent several months waiting for merchandise, and whose lifestyle attracted them.

1832.- The vile club replaces the gallows as an instrument of executions in Spain.

1906.- The International Exhibition of Milan is inaugurated.

1919.- The triumphant powers in the First World War accept the project of the American president, Woodrow Wilson, to create a League of Nations, an organization destined to maintain peace.

[1945-TheItaliandictatorBenitoMussoliniandhisloverClaraPetacciareexecutedinDongo(Italy)

1952.- The peace treaty between the US and Japan, signed in September 1951, comes into force.

1967.- The world heavyweight champion Cassius Clay, converted to Islam like Mohamed Ali, refuses to be drafted for the Vietnam War.

1969.- General De Gaulle resigns as President of France and abandons politics.

1970.- A pacemaker powered by nuclear energy is implanted for the first time in a patient in France.

1981.- Enactment of the Statute of Galicia.

1992.- The civil war in Afghanistan ends with the transfer of powers from the communist government to the “Mujahideen” Sibgatulah Muyadedi.

1995.- The poet Carlos Bousoño is awarded the Prince of Asturias for Letters.

1996.- Thirty-five people die when a 28-year-old man with a rifle breaks into a tourist area of ​​Port Arthur (Tasmania, Australia).

.- The Spanish architect Rafael Moneo is awarded the Pritzker Architecture Prize, becoming the first Spaniard to receive it.

2003.- In the US, the company Apple launches the iTunes Store, an “online” music service.

2004.- The US television network CBS broadcasts images of alleged torture suffered by Iraqi prisoners in the Abu Grahib prison.

2011.- The rains in the south and east of the US claim more than 300 lives.

.- Google launches version 11 of the Google Chrome browser, whose newest feature is the ability to convert speech to text.

2014.- An Egyptian court sentences more than 700 Islamists to death, including the leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, Mohamed Badía.

2015.- The Nigerian Army frees 293 women and girls kidnapped by Boko Haram.

2017.- Pope Francis begins a visit to Egypt to defend reconciliation between religions.

2019.- Early elections are held in Spain. The PSOE wins the elections, without a majority, while the PP achieves the worst results in its history and the far-right Vox enters Parliament.

2020.- The US becomes the first country in the world to exceed one million confirmed cases of covid-19.

2021.- The European Parliament ratifies the commercial agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom with which the 47 years of the latter in the community club are definitively closed.

BIRTHS

———————

1851.- Vital Aza, Spanish playwright.

1878.- Lionel Barrymore, American actor.

1889.- Antonio Oliveira Salazar, Portuguese ruler.

1917.- Valentín García Yebra, Spanish writer, translator, professor and academic.

1930.- James Baker, American politician.

1937.- Saddam Hussein, Iraqi politician.

1941.- Ann Margret, Swedish actress.

1942.- Francisco Rico Manrique, Spanish philologist and academic.

1970.- Diego Pablo Simeone, Cholo Simeone, Argentine soccer player and coach.

1974.- Penelope Cruz, Spanish actress.

1981.- Jessica Alba, American actress.

DEATHS

——————–

1973.- Jacques Maritain, French philosopher.

1989.- Raúl Sendic, founder and leader of the Uruguayan Tupamaros.

1992.- Francis Bacon, British painter, born in Dublin.

2002.- Alexandr Lebed, Russian soldier and politician.

.- Rodrigo Molina Rodríguez, Spanish religious and founder of Unión Lumen Dei.

2003.- Ildefonso Manuel Gil, Spanish poet.

2020.- Michael Robinson, British footballer, presenter and television commentator.

2021.- Michael Collins, American astronaut. EFE

