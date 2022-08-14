Ephemeris of August 14

The August 14 It is a date that brings together various important events in the history of mankind.

Next, the most relevant historical events that are celebrated on August 14, 2022.

ephemeris

1901 – An apparatus built by the brothers Wilbur and Orville Wright in the US it rises to 12 meters and travels a distance of 90 meters.

[1945–harry trumanthen president of the USA, announces the unconditional surrender of Japan and ends World War II.

1949.- First elections in the newly created Federal Republic of Germany, won by the Christian Democrats led by Konrad Adenauer who was elected the first chancellor on September 14.

1956 – The German poet, theater director and playwright dies Bertolt Brecht.

1959 – Born Earvin “Magic” Johnsonformer American basketball player.

1966 – American actress born Halle Berry.

1973 – The Argentine producer is born Sebastian Ortega.

1983 – Born Mila KunisAmerican actress of Ukrainian origin.

1988 – The car manufacturer of Italian origin dies Enzo-Ferrari.

1996.- 35 people die electrocuted fall off a power linereached by some fireworks, in a verbena on the occasion of the 456th anniversary of the founding of Arequipa, in Peru.

2000.- The Council of the Russian Orthodox Church approves the canonization of the last tsar, Nicholas II and other members of his family.

2003.- Arrested in Buenos Aires Fernando Vaca Narvaja and Roberto Cirilo Perdiatwo of the three leaders of the Montoneros, the armed wing of the Peronist left in the 1970s.

2007. 250 members of the Yazidi sect die when four suicide truck bombs explode in Nineveh (Iraq).

2015.- The American flag flies again in Cuba, after 54 years.

2016.- The jihadist group Boko Haram releases a video showing that the girls from Chibok (Nigeria), kidnapped in 2014, are still being held captive.

2018.- 43 dead due to the collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa (Italy).

2021.- A powerful earthquake in Haiti causes more than 1,400 deaths