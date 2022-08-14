Ephemeris of August 14: what happened on a day like today

On a day like today but in 1945, the President of the United States, Harry Truman, announced the unconditional surrender of japan. This happened after the two atomic bombs, in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Less than a month later World War II ended. In turn, in 1914, Japan declared war on Germany.

Seven years ago the United States flag flew again in Cubasomething that did not happen for more than half a century.

On August 14 they were born Wim WendersGerman film director, author of Paris, Texas and The Wings of Desire; Mila KunisUkrainian nationalized American actress and John GalsworthyEnglish writer, winner of the Nobel Prize in 1932.

Also, it’s the 63rd birthday of magic johnson, one of the best basketball players in history. He was the star of the Lakers from 1979 to 1991, when he was forced to retire due to HIV. He was MVP, MVP of the finals and won the ring five times. He is a member of the Hall of Fame.

71 years ago William Randolph Hearst died, United States press tycoon. He became the owner of 28 newspapers with national circulation. His power was such that it allowed him to obtain positions in politics. He is one of the pioneers in the yellow press. Orson Welles based the figure of him for the protagonist of his masterpiece, Citizen Kane.

also died Enzo-FerrariItalian manufacturer of sports and racing cars and Joseph BassoArgentine musician.

On August 14, 2014, Gerardo Martino He was presented as the new coach of the Argentine National Team. The “Tata” came from directing Barcelona and replaced Alejandro Sabella, who left his post after the World Cup.

It is celebrated Cerealist’s Dayin commemoration of the first shipment of wheat from Argentina abroad, made on August 14, 1926.