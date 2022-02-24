Ephemeris of February 23: What is celebrated on a day like today in Mexico and the world?

A day like today but from 1918 the Red Army of the USSR is founded, also in 1882 the Mexican National Bank begins to operate to the public. These and all the ephemeris of this February 23 we have you here.

Other ephemeris of today February 23

1455.- The German Johannes Gutenberg, inventor of the printing press, finishes printing the Bible in mobile characters in Mainz.

1739.- The English highwayman Dick Turpin is identified from the recognition of his handwriting in a letter by an old master.

1765.- British chemist and physicist Henry Cavendish discovers hydrogen, the lightest of known gases.

1775.- The Barber of Seville, the comedy by French playwright Pierre-Augustin de Beaumarchais, opens in Paris.

1792.- José Joaquín de Herrera, who was interim President of Mexico in September 1844, is born in Jalapa, Veracruz; and constitutional from December 6, 1844 to December 30, 1845; and from June 3, 1848 to January 15, 1851.

1822.- The Chilean soldier Vicente Benavides, leader of the royalist guerrilla, is executed in the city of Santiago.

1836.- The Battle of El Álamo begins, which pitted the Mexican army against a militia made up of American settlers in favor of the Republic of Texas.

1854.- The Orange Free State (South Africa) officially gains independence after signing the Treaty of Bloemfontein with the British.

1882.- The Mexican National Bank begins to operate to the public.

1886.- The American inventor and engineer Charles Martin Hall produces the first samples of aluminum obtained by the electrolytic method.

1893.- The German engineer Rudolf Diesel obtains the patent for the diesel engine, which uses diesel as fuel instead of gasoline.

1903.- Cuba leases the Guantanamo Bay area in perpetuity to the United States in exchange for recognition of sovereignty over the area.

1904.- Representatives of Japan and Korea finalize the negotiations on the treaty that turns the second into a protectorate of the first.

1918.- The Red Army, origin of the armed forces of the USSR, begins a massive recruitment in Petrograd and Moscow to fight the German imperial troops.

1920.- Marconi’s station in Chelmsford begins the first radio broadcasts in the United Kingdom with musical programming.

1930.- A revolutionary movement overthrows the government of Horacio Vásquez in the Dominican Republic and facilitates the rise to power of Rafael Trujillo.

1934.- Leopold III is crowned King of Belgium, after the accidental death of his father, Albert I, while climbing a mountain.

1958.- The Cuban guerrilla, led by Fidel Castro, kidnaps the Argentine racing driver Juan Manuel Fangio, five times world champion, in Havana, although he is released 28 hours later.

1966.- Arab Socialist Baath Party member Salah Jadid leads a coup in Syria that overthrows the government of General Amin al-Hafiz.

1970.- The territory of Guyana, located on the north coast of South America and independent since 1966, is officially proclaimed the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

1981.- An attempted coup d’état takes place in Spain: 200 civil guards break into the Congress of Deputies and keep the deputies kidnapped for more than 20 hours.

1982.- Greenland, an autonomous territory belonging to Denmark, decides in a referendum to leave the European Economic Community (EEC).

1989.- Algeria adopts, in a referendum, a new Constitution that accepts political pluralism.

1991.- The Thai army overthrows the prime minister, Chatichai Choonhavan, in a coup and suspends all constitutional guarantees.

1994.- The Duma of the Russian Federation grants amnesty to members of the Government and the KGB who participated in the attempted coup of 1991, when they briefly deposed President Gorbachev and tried to seize power.

1997.- Scottish scientists report the cloning of a sheep called ‘Dolly’ from an adult cell of its species in July 1996.

1999.- Chicano guitarist Carlos Santana wins eight Grammy Awards, equaling the record held by Michael Jackson, achieved in 1983.

2010.- Cuban dissident Orlando Zapata dies in a Havana hospital after 86 days on a hunger strike in prison.

2016.- WikiLeaks reveals that the US NSA spied on world leaders such as the UN Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon.

births

1934.- Augusto Algueró, Spanish composer.

1936.- Manuel Bartlett, head of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) of Mexico.

1940.- Peter Fonda, American actor.

1944.- Johnny Winter, American blues and rock guitarist.

1946.- Rusty Young, American guitarist, vocalist and composer.

1958.- David Sylvian, British singer, musician and composer.

1960.- Naruhito, Emperor of Japan.

1975.- Natalia Verbeke, Argentine actress nationalized Spanish.

1978.- Residente (René Pérez Joglar), Puerto Rican musician, from the band Calle 13.

1983.- Emily Blunt, British-American actress.

1994.- Dakota Fanning, American actress and model.

deaths

1821.- John Keats, English poet.

1934.- Edward Elgar, British composer.

1955.- Paul Claudel, French poet and playwright.

1965.- Stan Laurel, “El Flaco”, American comic actor.

1987.- José Afonso, Portuguese singer.

1990.- José Napoleón Duarte, former president of El Salvador.

2014.- Alice Herz-Sommer, Czech pianist, the oldest survivor of the Holocaust.

2017.- Leon Ware, American composer, producer and singer.

2018.- Lewis Gilbert, British film director.

Catholic Saints

Saint Polycarp

Saint John the Reaper

Saint Milburga

Saint Siren

This is the most important thing that is celebrated on a day like today, February 23, and the Catholic saints.