Ephemeris of February 23

On February 23, but in 1903, Cuba leased the area of ​​Guantánamo Bay in perpetuity to the United States in exchange for recognition of sovereignty over the area. OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS 1455.- The German Johannes Gutenberg, inventor of the printing press, finishes printing the Bible in mobile characters in Mainz. 1739.- The English highwayman Dick Turpin is identified from the recognition of his handwriting in a letter by an old master. 1765.- British chemist and physicist Henry Cavendish discovers hydrogen, the lightest of known gases. 1775.- The Barber of Seville, the comedy by French playwright Pierre-Augustin de Beaumarchais, opens in Paris. 1822.- The Chilean soldier Vicente Benavides, leader of the royalist guerrilla, is executed in the city of Santiago. 1836.- The Battle of El Álamo begins, which pitted the Mexican army against a militia made up of American settlers in favor of the Republic of Texas. 1854.- The Orange Free State (South Africa) officially gains independence after signing the Treaty of Bloemfontein with the British. 1882.- The Mexican National Bank begins to operate to the public. 1886.- The American inventor and engineer Charles Martin Hall produces the first samples of aluminum obtained by the electrolytic method. 1893.- The German engineer Rudolf Diesel obtains the patent for the diesel engine, which uses diesel as fuel instead of gasoline. 1904.- Representatives of Japan and Korea finalize the negotiations on the treaty that turns the second into a protectorate of the first. 1918.- The Red Army, origin of the armed forces of the USSR, begins a massive recruitment in Petrograd and Moscow to fight the German imperial troops. 1920.- Marconi’s station in Chelmsford begins the first radio broadcasts in the United Kingdom with musical programming. 1930.- A revolutionary movement overthrows the government of Horacio Vásquez in the Dominican Republic and facilitates the rise to power of Rafael Trujillo. 1934.- Leopold III is crowned King of Belgium, after the accidental death of his father, Albert I, while climbing a mountain. 1945.- Photographer Joe Rosenthal takes the popular snapshot of the raising of the American flag on the Japanese island of Iwo Jima during World War II. 1958.- The Cuban guerrilla, led by Fidel Castro, kidnaps the Argentine racing driver Juan Manuel Fangio, five times world champion, in Havana, although he is released 28 hours later. 1966.- Arab Socialist Baath Party member Salah Jadid leads a coup in Syria that overthrows the government of General Amin al-Hafiz. 1970.- The territory of Guyana, located on the north coast of South America and independent since 1966, is officially proclaimed the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. 1981.- An attempted coup d’état takes place in Spain: 200 civil guards break into the Congress of Deputies and keep the deputies kidnapped for more than 20 hours. 1982.- Greenland, an autonomous territory belonging to Denmark, decides in a referendum to leave the European Economic Community (EEC). 1989.- Algeria adopts, in a referendum, a new Constitution that accepts political pluralism. 1991.- The Thai army overthrows the prime minister, Chatichai Choonhavan, in a coup and suspends all constitutional guarantees. 1994.- The Duma of the Russian Federation grants amnesty to members of the Government and the KGB who participated in the attempted coup of 1991, when they briefly deposed President Gorbachev and tried to seize power. 1997.- Scottish scientists communicate the cloning of a sheep called ‘Dolly’ from an adult cell of its species in July 1996. 2010.- Cuban dissident Orlando Zapata dies in a Havana hospital after 86 days on strike for starvation in prison 2016.- WikiLeaks reveals that the US NSA spied on world leaders such as the UN Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon. BIRTH 1934.- Augusto Algueró, Spanish composer. 1940.- Peter Fonda, American actor. 1944.- Johnny Winter, American blues and rock guitarist. 1946.- Rusty Young, American guitarist, vocalist and composer. 1958.- David Sylvian, British singer, musician and composer. 1960.- Naruhito, Emperor of Japan. 1975.- Natalia Verbeke, Argentine actress nationalized Spanish. 1983.- Emily Blunt, British-American actress. DEATHS 1821.- John Keats, English poet. 1934.- Edward Elgar, British composer. 1955.- Paul Claudel, French poet and playwright. 1965.- Stan Laurel, “El Flaco”, American comic actor. 1987.- José Afonso, Portuguese singer. 1990.- José Napoleón Duarte, former president of El Salvador. 2014.- Alice Herz-Sommer, Czech pianist, the oldest survivor of the Holocaust. 2017.- Leon Ware, American composer, producer and singer. 2018.- Lewis Gilbert, British film director. EFE Doc/ah