Ephemeris of June 4 in Argentina and the world

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression. On August 19, 1982, at its emergency special session on the question of Palestine, the General Assembly, “Dismayed at the large number of Palestinian and Lebanese children who have been innocent victims of Israel’s acts of aggression,” decided to commemorate, on June 4 of each year, the International Day of Innocent Child Victims of Aggression.

Quartet Day. Every June 4, the “Día del Cuarteto” is celebrated, the most popular rhythm in Córdoba, in commemoration of the first live recital of the “Leo Quartet” in 1943. The group was the pioneer and gave way to great references of the genre.

In 1754 Miguel de Azcuénaga was born. He was an Argentine military man and politician, who stood out as a member of the First Board of National Government and was the first Intendant Governor of the Buenos Aires Intendancy, after the May Revolution.

In 1783 the Montgolfier brothers launched their first unmanned hot air balloon. It was the first public demonstration of his new invention on June 4, 1783 in France. The idea of ​​the hot air balloon began to be created when the brothers were sitting in front of a bonfire. They noticed that the smoke was rising and thought of the opportunity to take advantage of this quality. After several experiments, they understood that hot air is lighter than cold air, so it tends to rise. They decided to create a machine that would allow flight on this principle. The balloon was ten meters in diameter and was made of cloth and paper.

In 1825, Domingo French died. Domingo María Cristóbal French y Urreaga, was an Argentine politician and military man, protagonist of the May Revolution, combatant in the Argentine War of Independence. In addition to being one of the protagonists of that historical event, he had been the first postman in Buenos Aires. During the first English invasion he organized, together with Juan Martín de Pueyrredón, the Hussar Corps. With Antonio Beruti and the group called “sparklers” they distributed on May 25, 1810 the bands that identified the patriots to enter the Plaza Mayor. During the week of May, French enthusiastically supported the revolutionary side. On May 21, the Plaza de la Victoria (today Plaza de Mayo) was occupied by some 600 armed men led by French and Antonio Luis Beruti, grouped under the name “sparklers”. They loudly demanded the calling of a open council and the dismissal of Viceroy Baltasar Hidalgo de Cisneros. Alarmed by the tumult in the square, the viceroy accepted the summons for the following day and called Cornelio Saavedra, commander of the Patrician Regiment, to reassure the neighbors who were in the square. Saavedra communicated to the “sparks” the call for an Open Town Hall for May 22, requesting that they calm down. When the Junta Grande was formed, the sector directed by Mariano Moreno, and to which French belonged, was weakened. Saavedra was Moreno’s main rival. He himself had not opted for the proposed revolution, and his role became blurred over time. After these events, French along with other morenistas were stripped of their positions and exiled to Patagonia. He returned in 1812 and rejoined the army. He participated in the siege of Montevideo in 1814 and in the Army of the North in 1815. On his way to Upper Peru, on September 25, 1812, he swore to the Virgin of Luján as Patron Saint of his Regiment. Upon returning from his campaign he offered the flags taken from the enemy to the spiritual patron saint of Argentina. Later he opposed the policies of the Directory. He denounced the conspiracy of Carlos de Alvear in Brazil, for which he was persecuted and exiled to the United States along with Manuel Dorrego in February 1817. He returned to Buenos Aires in 1819 and rejoined the army. He died on June 4, 1825.

In 1830 Antonio José de Sucre was assassinated. Known as the “Great Marshal of Ayacucho”, he was a Venezuelan politician, statesman, diplomat and military strategist, hero of the Independence, considered one of the most outstanding commanders of the emancipation. As lieutenant of Simón Bolívar, he carried out diplomatic activities that allowed the formation of the Liberation Army of the South. Bolívar gave him the responsibility of commanding it in 1822, defeating the Spanish army at the battle of Pichincha, where he obtained the position of General. He participated in the creation of Ecuador, as one of its founders and in the current Bolivia, being its first president and whose name he proposed in honor of Bolívar. Consolidated the Independence of that nation, particular interests of the nascent oligarchies began a campaign against him that ended in the Chuquisaca attack, being wounded, to which was added the lack of resources to support the Army mostly made up of Great Colombians. He resigned the presidency and the return of all the forces stationed in Bolivia and Peru to Gran Colombia began. Upon arriving in Bogotá, he supported Bolívar in holding the so-called “admirable congress”, whose results were not as expected. Bolívar resigned in May 1830. Sucre considered that his military work had concluded, he said goodbye to Bolívar in 1830 and left for Quito, where it would not arrive In the sector known as “La Jacoba”, a thick forest of Berruecos, four shots from hidden mercenaries ended the life of one of the Liberators of America.

In 1932, John Barrymore Jr. was born. He was an American actor, member of the Barrymore family of actors, among whom are his father, John Barrymore, his daughter Drew Barrymore and his uncles Lionel and Ethel.

In 1932 a revolutionary movement in Chile established the “Socialist Republic”. The Socialist Republic of Chile is the name of a political regime that began on June 4, 1932 with the forced resignation of President Juan Esteban Montero, and ended with the equally forced resignation of Carlos Dávila on September 13 of that same year. Although some historians, such as Julio César Jobet, limit the period between the first Junta and the coup d’etat by which Dávila assumes the presidency of a new Junta and, subsequently, the Provisional Presidency of the Republic, which runs from June 4 to June 16.

In 1946 Juan Domingo Perón assumed the Presidency of Argentina. Perón’s first government is called the management of Juan Domingo Perón as president of the Argentine Nation between the assumption of office on June 4, 1946, after being elected as a result of the general elections of February 24, until his second presidency, after winning the presidential elections of 1946. The first presidential term of Juan D. Perón lasted between June 4, 1946 and June 4, 1952. Among the most outstanding actions is the formation of an extensive Welfare State, based on the creation of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare and the Eva Perón Foundation, a broad redistribution of wealth in favor of the most neglected sectors, the recognition of the political rights of women, an economic policy that it promoted the industrialization and nationalization of basic sectors of the economy and a foreign policy of South American alliances supported by the principle of the third position. In the same period, a constitutional reform was carried out that sanctioned the so-called Constitution of 1949. Popular support, organized by a coalition of the Labor Party, the UCR Junta Renovadora and the Independent Party, had given him the presidency with 52% of the votes in the elections of February 24, 1946, winning in almost all the provinces. In Córdoba, San Juan and San Luis the coalition lost the presidential elections, but not the governorships.

In 1971 György Lukács died. He was a Hungarian Marxist philosopher and literary critic. He had a role in the nationwide Hungarian Revolution of 1956 against the government of the Republic of Hungary for its policies imposed from Moscow; that revolt lasted from October 23 to November 10, 1956.

Angelina Jolie was born in 1975. She is an American actress, filmmaker, and goodwill ambassador. Throughout her career, Jolie has received several accolades for her film achievements, including two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In 1982 Diego Armando Maradona signed his contract with Barcelona. On June 4, 1982, he left the concentration of the Argentine team in Alicante for a few hours to travel not far from there, to Barcelona, ​​to sign a contract for six seasons.

In 1989 the Chinese Army fired on the crowd occupying Tiananmen Square. The 1989 Tiananmen Square protests and massacre, referred to by the Chinese government as the June 4 incident, consisted of a series of demonstrations led by Chinese students, which occurred between April 15 and June 4, 1989. , and its subsequent repression, ordered by the authorities of the People’s Republic of China.

In 2004 Nino Manfredi died. He was an Italian actor, voice actor, theater director, film director, screenwriter and singer; notable for being part of one of the most outstanding performers of the genre. commedia all’italiana.

In 2012 Norberto Suárez died. He was an Argentine film, theater and television actor. He was one of the young people summoned by Leopoldo Torre Nilsson to act in The terrace (1963). She later had leading roles in strange tenderness (1964), and in kill order (1965). For his work in My first girlfriend (1965) received the male revelation award from the Association of Cinematographic Chroniclers of Argentina. Her last foray into the cinema was in process to infamy (1974). On television he will be remembered especially for his performance in two programs: in Nuestra galleguita (1969), and five years later in daddy heart.