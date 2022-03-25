Ephemeris of March 26

On March 26, but in 1991, Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay sign the Treaty of Asunción and constitute the Common Market of the South (Mercosur). OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS 1812.- An earthquake destroys the cities of Caracas, La Guaira and San Felipe, all of them located in the territory of present-day Venezuela. 1899.- German archaeologist Robert Koldewey discovers the walls of ancient Babylon. 1907.- Nicaraguan troops cause a new defeat to those of Honduras and El Salvador and enter Tegucigalpa. 1913.- Balkan War: the Bulgarians attack and take the city of Adrianople from Turkey. 1956.- The last French troops in Vietnam leave Saigon. 1962.- The United Party of the Socialist Revolution of Cuba is created, antecedent of the current Communist Party of Cuba. 1971.- The Bangladesh Liberation War begins between West Pakistan (currently Pakistan) and East Pakistan (Bangladesh), which ended on December 17, 1971 with the independence of present-day Bangladesh. 1989.- Historical elections in the USSR to elect 1,500 territorial deputies of its new Congress, with a participation of 80%. 1997.- 39 young men from the Heavens Gate sect, who had committed suicide on a ranch in Santa Fe (California, USA), were found dead. 1999.- Augusto Pinochet, detained in London, receives the visit and support of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. – Snipers in Paraguay kill at least 5 members of the “Youth for Democracy” group during a demonstration. 2001.- The Argentine Congress grants extraordinary powers to the Executive to launch profound economic reforms. 2003.- Interpol issues a formal arrest warrant against former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, a refugee in Japan. 2007.- The Protestant Ian Paisley and the Catholic Gerry Adams reach a historic agreement that will allow the formation of a government in Northern Ireland. 2021.- The presidents of the countries belonging to Mercosur celebrate the bloc’s 30 years in a virtual act in which the differences around the joint strategy of commercial opening are evident. – At least 32 dead and more than 160 injured in one of the worst train accidents in Egypt. BIRTHS 1871.- Serafín Alvarez Quintero, Spanish playwright. 1893.- Palmiro Togliati, Italian communist leader. 1904.- Emilio “Indio” Fernández, Mexican film director and actor. 1905.- Viktor Frankl, Austrian scientist, father of logotherapy. 1909.- Héctor José Cámpora, president of Argentina. 1911.- Tennessee Williams, American playwright. – Bernad Katz, German biophysicist, Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1970. 1916.- Sterling Hayden, American actor and writer. 1925.- Pierre Boulez, French composer and conductor. 1931.- Leonard Nimoy, American actor popular for his characterization of Mister Spock in the Star Trek series. 1935.- Manuel Summers, Spanish film director and comedian. 1940.- Nancy Pelosi, American politician. 1941.- Richard Dawkins, scientific communicator and British ethologist. 1942.- Erica Jong, American writer. 1943.- Robert “Bob” Woodward, American journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner in 1973 for his investigation of “Watergate”. 1944.- Diana Ross, American singer and actress. 1948.- Steven Tyler, American singer of the group Aerosmith. 1949.- Patrick Süskind, German writer. 1952.- Pedro J. Ramírez, Spanish journalist and writer. 1973.- Lawrence “Larry” Edward Page American businessman, creator with Sergei Brin of the Google company. 1985.- Keira Knightley, English actress. DEATHS 1566.- Félix Antonio de Cabezón, Spanish composer. 1827.- Ludwig van Beethoven, German composer. 1892.- Walt Whitman, American poet. 1902.- Cecil Rhodes, British and South African politician. 1945.- David Lloyd George, English politician. 1980.- Roland Barthes, French philosopher, writer, essayist and semiotician. 1984.- Seku-Turé, President of Guinea-Conakry. 2004.- Jan Sterling, American actress. 2009.- Griselda Álvarez Ponce de León, first female governor of a state in Mexico. 2015.- Tomas Tranströmer, Swedish poet, Nobel Prize for Literature in 2011 2016.- Jim Harrison, American writer. 2017.- Jaime Ortiz Lajous, Mexican architect. EFE doc/ah

