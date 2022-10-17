Entertainment

Ephemeris of October 17: this happened in the world on a day like today | Al-Capone | United States | Tdex | WORLD

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read

On October 17, 1933, Albert Einstein escaped from Nazi Germany and arrived in the United States as a refugee.

Other anniversaries:

1815.- Napoleon arrives in exile on the island of Saint Helena.

1829.- Pedro I, Emperor of Brazil, institutes the Chivalric Order of the Rose.

LOOK: Xi Jinping’s warning about Taiwan and other keys from his speech at the Congress of the Communist Party of China

1888.- Thomas Edison patents the optical phonograph (the first film).

1899.- The civil war called the “Thousand Days” begins in Colombiaending on November 21, 1902.

1910.- Fifth and last day of the Five Days hurricane in Cuba, that kills about 700 people and in Havana breaks the boardwalk.

1931.- Al Capone is found guilty by a jury in the US and on October 24 he is sentenced to eleven years in prison for tax evasion.

1951.- The transmissions of the first television channel in Argentina: Channel 7.

1956.- “The game of the century” of chess between Donald Byrne and Bobby Fischer.

1966.- An earthquake devastates the coast of Peru and causes 101 deathsmore than 1,500 injured and serious material damage.

1969.- Bolivia nationalizes the American company Gulf Oil.

1979.- Teresa of Calcutta, Nobel Peace Prize.

1981.- First world championship for the Brazilian driver Nelson Picket.

1989.- An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 on the Richter scale shakes Northern California and causes 70 deaths, 3,000 injuries and material damage of billions.

1994.- Peace Treaty between Israel and Jordan due to territorial disputes and which was ratified on October 26 with the presence of Bill Clinton.

2001.- Rechabam Zehevi, Israeli Tourism Minister, assassinated by Palestinian extremists.

2003.- Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada, president of Bolivia, resigns after a month of protests in which more than 70 people died.

2004.- The “Destruction Shooting Law” comes into force in Brazil by which planes flying over Brazilian territory without identifying themselves can be shot down.

2014.- Argentina launches its first telecommunications satellite.

2016.- The Chinese ship Shenzhou-11 takes off with two astronauts on board to spend 33 days in the Tiangong-2 space laboratory.

2017.- A Hawaii judge blocks the third immigration veto of US President Donald Trump as discriminatory.

2018.- A student kills 19 people in a Crimean instituteRussia and then commits suicide.

2019.- The EU and the United Kingdom reach an agreement on “Brexit”.

– Cuban classical dancer Alicia Alonso diesat 98 years old.

2020.- Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, revalidates the position after winning the elections with an absolute majority.

BIRTHS

1797.- Juan Lavalle, outstanding soldier in the war of independence of Argentina.

1878.- Jacobo Fitz-James Stuart y FalcóXVII Duke of Alba.

1909.- Leopoldo PaneroSpanish poet.

1912.- Pope John Paul I (Albino Luciani).

1915.- Arthur MillerAmerican playwright.

1916.- Jose Lopez RegaArgentine politician, co-founder of Peronism.

1918.- Rita HayworthAmerican actress.

1920.- Miguel DelibesSpanish writer and journalist.

-Montgomery CliftAmerican actor.

1944.- Angel Christtamer and circus businessman.

1947.- Manuel Pérez BarriopedroSpanish photographer.

1968.- Ziggy MarleyJamaican musician, son of Bob Marley.

1972.- EminemAmerican rap singer.

1979.- Kimi Räikkönen, Finnish F-1 driver.

1983.- Felicity JonesBritish actress.

DEATHS

1757.- Rene ReaumurFrench physicist.

1849.- Frederic ChopinPolish composer.

1934.- Santiago Ramón y CajalSpanish physician, Nobel laureate.

1944.- Pavel HaasCzech composer.

2005.- Ba JinChinese writer.

2009.- Rosanna SchiaffinoItalian actress.

2016.- Elena SantonjaSpanish presenter, painter and actress.

2017.- Danielle DarrieuxFrench actress.

2018.- Ara GülerTurkish photojournalist.

2019.- Alicia AlonsoCuban dancer and choreographer.

2020.- Doreen MontalvoAmerican actress.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Kanye West claims Drake is the best rapper in the world and slept with his ex-stepmom

38 seconds ago

Brad Pitt Remembers ‘Failed Relationships’ as Angelina Jolie Accuses Him of Abuse

11 mins ago

Natalie Portman’s plan to blow up football

22 mins ago

Emma Watson has a new boyfriend: the son of a controversial billionaire

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button