Ephemeris of October 17: What happened in the world on a day like today? | Al-Capone | United States | Tdex | WORLD

On October 17, 1933, Albert Einstein escaped from Nazi Germany and arrived in the United States as a refugee.

Other anniversaries:

1815.- Napoleon arrives in exile on the island of Saint Helena.

1829.- Pedro I, Emperor of Brazil, institutes the Chivalric Order of the Rose.

1888.- Thomas Edison patents the optical phonograph (the first film).

1899.- The civil war called the “Thousand Days” begins in Colombiaending on November 21, 1902.

1910.- Fifth and last day of the Five Days hurricane in Cuba, that kills about 700 people and in Havana breaks the boardwalk.

1931.- Al Capone is found guilty by a jury in the US and on October 24 he is sentenced to eleven years in prison for tax evasion.

1951.- The transmissions of the first television channel in Argentina: Channel 7.

1956.- “The game of the century” of chess between Donald Byrne and Bobby Fischer.

1966.- An earthquake devastates the coast of Peru and causes 101 deathsmore than 1,500 injured and serious material damage.

1969.- Bolivia nationalizes the American company Gulf Oil.

1979.- Teresa of Calcutta, Nobel Peace Prize.

1981.- First world championship for the Brazilian driver Nelson Picket.

1989.- An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 on the Richter scale shakes Northern California and causes 70 deaths, 3,000 injuries and material damage of billions.

1994.- Peace Treaty between Israel and Jordan due to territorial disputes and which was ratified on October 26 with the presence of Bill Clinton.

2001.- Rechabam Zehevi, Israeli Tourism Minister, assassinated by Palestinian extremists.

2003.- Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada, president of Bolivia, resigns after a month of protests in which more than 70 people died.

2004.- The “Destruction Shooting Law” comes into force in Brazil by which planes flying over Brazilian territory without identifying themselves can be shot down.

2014.- Argentina launches its first telecommunications satellite.

2016.- The Chinese ship Shenzhou-11 takes off with two astronauts on board to spend 33 days in the Tiangong-2 space laboratory.

2017.- A Hawaii judge blocks the third immigration veto of US President Donald Trump as discriminatory.

2018.- A student kills 19 people in a Crimean instituteRussia and then commits suicide.

2019.- The EU and the United Kingdom reach an agreement on “Brexit”.

– Cuban classical dancer Alicia Alonso diesat 98 years old.

2020.- Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, revalidates the position after winning the elections with an absolute majority.

BIRTHS

1797.- Juan Lavalle, outstanding soldier in the war of independence of Argentina.

1878.- Jacobo Fitz-James Stuart y FalcóXVII Duke of Alba.

1909.- Leopoldo PaneroSpanish poet.

1912.- Pope John Paul I (Albino Luciani).

1915.- Arthur MillerAmerican playwright.

1916.- Jose Lopez RegaArgentine politician, co-founder of Peronism.

1918.- Rita HayworthAmerican actress.

1920.- Miguel DelibesSpanish writer and journalist.

-Montgomery CliftAmerican actor.

1944.- Angel Christtamer and circus businessman.

1947.- Manuel Pérez BarriopedroSpanish photographer.

1968.- Ziggy MarleyJamaican musician, son of Bob Marley.

1972.- EminemAmerican rap singer.

1979.- Kimi Räikkönen, Finnish F-1 driver.

1983.- Felicity JonesBritish actress.

DEATHS

1757.- Rene ReaumurFrench physicist.

1849.- Frederic ChopinPolish composer.

1934.- Santiago Ramón y CajalSpanish physician, Nobel laureate.

1944.- Pavel HaasCzech composer.

2005.- Ba JinChinese writer.

2009.- Rosanna SchiaffinoItalian actress.

2016.- Elena SantonjaSpanish presenter, painter and actress.

2017.- Danielle DarrieuxFrench actress.

2018.- Ara GülerTurkish photojournalist.

2019.- Alicia AlonsoCuban dancer and choreographer.

2020.- Doreen MontalvoAmerican actress.