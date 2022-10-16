Ephemeris of October 17

On October 17, 1933, Albert Einstein escaped from Nazi Germany and arrived in the United States as a refugee.

Other anniversaries:

1815.- Napoleon arrives in exile on the island of Saint Helena.

1829.- Pedro I, Emperor of Brazil, establishes the Knightly Order of the Rose.

1888.- Thomas Edison patents the optical phonograph (the first film).

1899.- The civil war called “Thousand Days” begins in Colombia, ending on November 21, 1902.

1910.- Fifth and last day of the Five Days hurricane in Cuba, which kills some 700 people and breaks the Malecon in Havana.

1931.- Al Capone is found guilty by a jury in the US and on October 24 he is sentenced to eleven years in prison for tax evasion.

1951.- The broadcasts of the first television channel in Argentina begin in Buenos Aires: Channel 7.

1956.- “The game of the century” of chess between Donald Byrne and Bobby Fischer.

1966.- An earthquake devastates the coast of Peru and causes 101 deaths, more than 1,500 injuries and serious material damage.

1969.- Bolivia nationalizes the American company Gulf Oil.

1979.- Teresa of Calcutta, Nobel Peace Prize.

1981.- First world championship for the Brazilian pilot Nelson Piquet.

1989.- An earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale shakes northern California and causes 70 deaths, 3,000 injuries and material damage of billions.

1994.- Peace treaty between Israel and Jordan due to territorial disputes and which was ratified on October 26 with the presence of Bill Clinton.

2001.- Rejabam Zehevi, Israeli Tourism Minister, assassinated by Palestinian extremists.

2003.- Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada, president of Bolivia, resigns after a month of protests in which more than 70 people die.

2004.- The “Destruction Shooting Law” enters into force in Brazil, by which planes flying over Brazilian territory without identifying themselves can be shot down.

2014.- Argentina launches its first telecommunications satellite.

2016.- The Chinese spacecraft Shenzhou-11 takes off with two astronauts on board to spend 33 days in the Tiangong-2 space laboratory.

2017.- A judge in Hawaii blocks the third migratory veto of the US president, Donald Trump, for being discriminatory.

2018.- A student kills 19 people in an institute in Crimea, Russia and then commits suicide.

2019.- The EU and the United Kingdom reach an agreement on “Brexit”.

.- The Cuban classical dance dancer Alicia Alonso dies at the age of 98.

2020.- Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, revalidates the position after winning the elections with an absolute majority.

BIRTHS

1797.- Juan Lavalle, outstanding soldier in the war of independence of Argentina.

1878.- Jacobo Fitz-James Stuart y Falcó, XVII Duke of Alba.

1909.- Leopoldo Panero, Spanish poet.

1912.- Pope John Paul I (Albino Luciani).

1915.- Arthur Miller, American playwright.

1916.- José López Rega, Argentine politician, co-founder of Peronism.

1918.- Rita Hayworth, American actress.

1920.- Miguel Delibes, Spanish writer and journalist.

.- Montgomery Clift, American actor.

1944.- Ángel Cristo, tamer and circus businessman.

1947.- Manuel Pérez Barriopedro, Spanish photographer.

1968.- Ziggy Marley, Jamaican musician, son of Bob Marley.

1972.- Eminem, American rap singer.

1979.- Kimi Räikkönen, Finnish F-1 driver.

1983.- Felicity Jones, British actress.

DEATHS

1757.- René Reaumur, French physicist.

1849.- Frédéric Chopin, Polish composer.

1934.- Santiago Ramón y Cajal, Spanish doctor, Nobel Prize winner.

1944.- Pavel Haas, Czech composer.

2005.- Ba Jin, Chinese writer.

2009.- Rosanna Schiaffino, Italian actress.

2016.- Elena Santonja, Spanish presenter, painter and actress.

2017.- Danielle Darrieux, French actress.

2018.- Ara Güler, Turkish photojournalist.

2019.- Alicia Alonso, Cuban dancer and choreographer.

2020.- Doreen Montalvo, American actress. EFE/

doc/alpha