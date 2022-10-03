Ephemeris of October 4

On October 4, but in 1992, the Government of the Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (Frelimo) and the Mozambican National Resistance guerrilla (Renamo) sign peace in Rome, ending 16 years of civil war with a million dead.

Other anniversaries:

1582.- Pope Gregory XIII decrees the Gregorian calendar instead of the Julian one. The night of October 4 gives way to October 15 to compensate for the differences.

1766.- The French navigator Louis Antoine Bougainville leaves the Malvinas under the General Captaincy of Buenos Aires after accepting a large sum of money from Spain.

1824.- Mexico enacts the first Federal Constitution, which divides the country into 19 states and 4 territories.

1957.- The space age begins. The USSR puts into orbit “Sputnik I”, the first artificial satellite of the Earth.

1960.- The US launches Courier 1B into space, the first active telecommunications satellite.

1985.- 34 inmates die in a riot in a Peruvian prison, promoted by the Maoist guerrilla organization Sendero Luminoso.

1993.- The first democratically elected president in Russia, Borís Yeltsin, orders the bombing of the Russian Parliament inherited from the USSR to put an end to the rebellion of the imprisoned deputies. About 150 people die, according to official figures, and about 1,500 according to other sources.

1994.- The Legislative Assembly of Panama approves the constitutional elimination of the Armed Forces in the country.

1997.- The Infanta Cristina de Borbón marries Iñaki Urdangarin in the Barcelona cathedral.

1999.- The Colombian army releases some forty people kidnapped by the Popular Liberation Army (EPL).

2001.- First lethal anthrax attack in the United States, causing the death of photojournalist Bob Stevens the next day.

2001.- 78 people, mostly Israelis, die when the Tupolev-154 plane, flying from Tel Aviv to Novosibirsk (Russia), explodes in mid-flight over the Black Sea.

2002.- Philip Morris, sentenced to pay 28,500 million euros to a patient with lung cancer.

2011.- The Islamic militia Al Shabab kills a hundred people in government buildings in Mogadishu (Somalia).

2013.- Ireland rejects in a referendum to abolish the Senate.

2017.- The US approves a border security bill that includes 10,000 million dollars to build a border wall with Mexico.

2020.- The archipelago of New Caledonia votes to continue in France.

2021.- The Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian win the Nobel Prize in Medicine for discovering the receptors for temperature and touch.

BIRTHS

1607.- Francisco de Rojas Zorrilla, Spanish playwright.

1895.- Buster Keaton, American filmmaker and comic actor.

1903.- John Atanasoff, American engineer, inventor of the computer.

1923.- Charlton Heston, American actor.

1937.- Franz Vranitzky, Austrian politician.

1944.- Rocío Dúrcal, Spanish actress and singer.

1946.- Susan Sarandon, American actress.

1949.- Mariano Barbacid, Spanish biochemist.

1955.- Jorge Valdano, Spanish-Argentine ex-soccer player and coach.

1960.- Ana Patricia Botín O’Shea, Spanish banker.

1961.- Jon Secada, Cuban-American singer-songwriter.

1989.- Dakota Johnson, American actress.

DEATHS

1669.- Rembrandt, Dutch painter.

1851.- Manuel Godoy, Spanish politician, favorite of Carlos IV.

1947.- Max Planck, German physicist, father of quantum theory.

1970.- Janis Joplin, American singer.

1992.- Denny Hulme, New Zealand pilot.

1998.- Jean-Pascal Delamuraz, former Swiss president.

2000.- Violeta Friedman, Romanian writer, survivor of the Holocaust, naturalized Venezuelan.

2005.- André Waterkeyn, Belgian engineer designer of the Atomium.

2009.- Mercedes Sosa, Argentine singer.

2014.- Jean Claude Duvalier, former president of Haiti.

2017.- Hervé Léger, French fashion designer.

2018.- Edgardo Rivera, Peruvian writer.

2019.- Diahann Carroll, American actress.

2020.- Kenzo, Japanese designer. EFE

doc/alpha