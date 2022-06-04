Ephemeris of TODAY: What is commemorated on June 4

Did you know that thanks to George Eastman and his invention to “color” movies, The Wizard of Oz was endowed with color with this technique and is one of the pieces found in the Eastman museum? Today marks the 93rd anniversary of the screening of the first Technicolor film.

Get to know this and other ephemeris of this June 4, the most important events around the world.

The first Technicolor film

June 4, 1929 George Eastman screened the first Technicolor film. Eastman was founder of the Eastman Kodak Company and he was the inventor of the paper reel, which replaced the glass plate, with which he managed to make photography available to anyone.

John Drew Barrymore is born

On June 4, 1932, the American actor was born. John Drew Barrymorewho was the son of the famous Hollywood star John Barrymore and the movie star Dolores CostelloIt was also father of actress Drew Barrymore. He started his career on tape The Sundowners, He also participated in several Italian films.

Angelina Jolie’s Birthday

On June 4, 1975, the American actress and director was born. Angelina Jolieconsidered one of the most versatile stars in Hollywood and daughter of actor John Voigt. She was an Oscar winner for the movie Interrupted innocence and has participated in films such as Eternals, Maleficent, The Exchangeamong other.

Other ephemeris of June 4:

In 1958 the salsa singer was born in Puerto Rico Humberto “Tito” Nieveswho began his musical career in 1975 and later, together with Héctor Lavoe, formed the Conjunto Clásico.

in 1975 The oldest animal fossils in the United States were foundwhich were a species of marine worms dating back about 620 million years.

In 1997 was celebrated in Argentina for the first time the Day of the Fight against Corruptionafter the murder of Alfredo Maria Pochat, who was investigating a series of irregularities at the headquarters of Anses de Mar del Plata.

In 2000 the French maritime archaeologist Franck Goddio found off the coast of the Egyptian city of Abukirin the Mediterranean, the city of Herakleion, considered in ancient times as the gateway to egyptuntil the founding of Alexandria.

In 2002 the American filmmaker Woody Allen was awarded the Prince of Asturias Award for the Artsfor his contribution to universal culture.

In 2005 in Arica, Chile, 50 mummies were found, with an age of more than six thousand yearswhich belonged to the Chinchorro culture and are considered the oldest in the world.

In 2005 the Mexican band Café Tacvba is consolidated as one of the groups with high convening powerby breaking the attendance record at his concert, of more than 170 thousand people in the Zócalo of Mexico City.

In 2009 the film and television director David Attenborough was chosen to receive the Prince of Asturias Award for Social Sciences“for his great contributions to the defense of life and the conservation of the planet”.

In 2010 the Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin was awarded the Inspiration Award Awarded by the American Foundation for AIDS Research, amfAR, for his hard humanitarian work.

In 2011, Japan launched a rocket carrying a probe equipped with a space sail that obtains solar energy through photons and that was announced to reach Venus.

In 2011 Dominican designer Óscar de la Renta was appointed Tourism Ambassador of Mexico City during his visit to the Mexican capital to participate in a fashion gala.

In 2012 in Mexico City, in Fine Arts paid a posthumous tribute to the Mexican writer and photojournalist Héctor Garcíarecognized for portraying life in Mexico in the mid-20th century.

In 2017 in Manchester, UK the event was held One Love Manchestera benefit concert organized by American singer Ariana Grande to raise funds for the emergency services of MRC and London after the attacks in Manchester in 2017, during a concert of the singer and in London in 2017, the latter taking place the day before.

AG

​

​

​

​