Ephemeris TODAY: what is commemorated on June 9

On June 9, geniuses of music were born like mitch mitchell Y matthew bellamyartists like Johnny Depp Y Natalie Portman. Also soda Stereo Y Madonna resumed their careers announcing their respective comeback tours after years inactive.

Get to know this and other ephemerides of this June 9the most important events around the world.

Cousin’s Day

June 9 marks the Cousin’s Day in Mexico and other Latin American countries, such as Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Ecuador. Popularly, it is said that this commemoration dates back to ancient Rome when Emperor Diocletian persecuted and imprisoned the brothers San Feliciano and San Primo who died on June 9, although until now the exact year of their death is unknown. Because one of them was called Primo, this day was established to celebrate this family bond.

Johnny Depp’s Birthday

On June 9, 1963, the American actor was born. Johnny Deppwho achieved fame thanks to films like Scissorhands Man either The Headless Horseman although his debut was in the horror film Nightmare on Hell Street. Also is world famous for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the franchise of Pirates of the Caribbeanis also known for participating in different films by director Tim Burton.

Actress Natalie Portman is born

Israeli-American actress was born on June 9 Natalie Portmanmade his film debut with the French film Lion. She is one of the most influential actresses in the film industry and has participated in films such as beautiful girls, closerin the prequels of starwars playing Padme Amidala and in the UCM as Jane Fostersoon as mighty thor. In 2011, for her leading role in the black swan She is the winner of the Oscar for best actress.

Other ephemeris of June 9:

In 1870 the British writer died Charles Dickenswho was the author of novels such as A Christmas Carol, Oliver Twist, Hard Timesamong many others.

In 1934 in the United States The first Donald Duck movie was releaseda character that counterbalances the also famous Mickey Mouse.

In 1947 he was born in London, mitch mitchell, drummer for legendary guitarist and songwriter musician Jimi Hendrix; Among his discography as a member of this group are songs like Purple Haze, Foxy Lady, Hey Joe Y The Wind Cries Mary.

In 1958, Queen Elizabeth II opened the Gatwick Airport.

In 1968 in the United States, then President Lyndon B. Johnson declared the day of mourning for the death of Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

In 1970 the American musician Bob Dylan received an honorary doctorate for his musical career from Princeton University and is recognized as one of the most influential and prolific composers and musicians of the 20th century.

In 1976 the government of Spain passed the law allowing the existence of political parties.

In 1978 he was born matthew bellamywho is a British musician, pianist, guitarist, vocalist and composer of the brit rock group muse. He is recognized for his performance on stage.his high vocal range, his skill with the guitar and for his compositions related on several occasions to conspiracy theoriesdystopian societies, futuristic environments and apocalypse.

In 1994 Mexican actor David Reynoso diedwho participated in more than 160 films as National Mechanics, Bullfighter for a day, Cursed Heritage Y Before the corpse of a leader. Also he served as general secretary of the National Association of Actors (ANDA).

In 1998 benefit concert was held Pavarotti and Friends in Modena, Italy, with the tenor Luciano Pavarotti where artists such as Stevie wonder, celine dionZucchero, Jon Bon JoviNatalie Cole, The Corrs and the Spice Girls. The money raised went to children in Liberia.

In 2001 the American singer Madonna started her world tour Drowned World Tour 2001 in Barcelona, ​​Spain, after eight years of absence on stage.

In 2004 The footprints of Donald Duck were capturedto commemorate its 70 years of existence, on the Walk of Fame and at the Planet Hollywood restaurant in Paris, France.

In 2007 the Argentine band Soda Stereo announced their comeback tour You’ll See Me Back 2007 after 10 years of separation.

In 2012, crowds thronged the sidewalks of a town in southeastern England, where a horse-drawn carriage carried the musician’s coffin. robin gibbof the Bee Gees, to his funeral.

In 2017 he passed away Adam WestAmerican actor who first gave life to the comics character Batman in the 1960 television series.

