Epic bargain for this OnePlus 9 that reaches its historical minimum

This spectacular high-end terminal is a unique opportunity.

If you were waiting for the price to drop, today is your lucky day, because Amazon is giving away a extra discount of 70 euros in the form of a coupon for this OnePlus 9 leaving it in 530 euros as final price. OnePlus’ high-end terminal drop your price in the prelude to the European launch of its tenth version. The official price today of this OnePlus 9 is 709 euros, so you would be paying 179 euros less in this Amazon offer.

We usually recommend some cheap high-end terminals like the POCO F3, the POCO X3 Pro or the realme GT NEO 2, but we have to admit that the true high-end ones, with premium categoryare others, and today this OnePlus 9 is an almost obligatory purchase for those who have a budget close to 600 euros and who are looking to have something very good and durable in your hands.

Buy the OnePlus 9 for 530 euros (RRP €709 )

One of the best and most up-to-date Android terminals today is this OnePlus smartphone. And it is for many reasons, but in short: its screen, its power, its construction, its updates, its OxygenOS layer and its camera. Enough arguments to take advantage of this offer from today. And if we add its complete connectivity section, it is better to take out the credit card: 5G, NFC, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and Dual SIM.

It has the power of Snapdragon 888the solvency of their 8GB RAM and the Adreno 660 graphics chip to move everything you throw at it. It has the beauty of a 6.55-inch AMOLED displaywith resolution FullHD+, 120Hz soft drink, HDR10+ and a maximum brightness of 1,100 nits. We have the effectiveness of its 3 microphones to improve audio in calls and its 2 speakers to enhance all content.

His 48 MP triple main camera governs the rear face with majesty, next to a 140° wide angle 50 MP aperture and a 2 MP B/W lens. You can record 8K video thanks to your Hasselblad camera. Your battery has 4,500 mAh and a charge of 65 W that reaches from 0 to 100% in just 1 hour of time. Have wireless charging, something that with his glass body was more than evident. Comes with Oxygen OS 12 on Android 12 and all available Google services.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!