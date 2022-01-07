epic battles in new free games

Epic Games Store announced the new free games of the week, while making two available for PC.

Unlike Xbox Game Pass, in this case we are talking about a real giveaway: you will not need any subscription to access it, but you just need to have a personal Epic Games account to log in.

The initiative has been going on since 2018 and has brought with it several free titles for PC users.

Starting from now you have a chance to have free, with a week to redeem it:

The game requires no subscription and will remain yours even after its free availability ends if you redeem it.

Here is the description of Gods Will Fall:

For millennia, the gods have dominated humanity without mercy. Devoted to cruelty and suffering, they claim to be served and worshiped blindly through an oath of loyalty from every man, woman and child. Those who refuse to submit to their will are doomed to a slow and painful death. Experience the ferocious ordeals of an adventurous group of warriors in their desperate attempt to wrest humanity from the merciless clutches of the gods. After enduring the ferocity of the realm of the gods for too long, every man and woman who can wield a weapon is now called to join you to form a clan of 8 Celtic survivors and face the legions of terrifying beasts and servants. who dwell in the hell realms of the gods.

Every decision you make will lead to a personal narrative development. Achieve success and you can witness the birth of new legends. Fail and you will only see lives turn to dust.

From next Thursdayinstead, you can download for free Galactic Civilizations III. This is the description:

Build a civilization that can stand the test of time! Choose from dozens of unique races and make the galaxy talk about you using diplomacy, espionage, technological advancement and more.

Download free games on the Epic Games Store: how to

To download the new free titles on the Epic Games Store, all you have to do is reach the free games page of the store and, after logging in with your data, click on the product you are interested in and purchase it.

The window that opens on your browser will summarize the details of your order, the cost of which will amount at zero euros.

Press the green button “place order” at the bottom right and then “accept” to complete the redemption and forever associate the game with your profile, as in the case of normal purchases.

In summary:

Access this link on the Epic Games Store Make sure you are logged into your profile. Go to the page of the free game you want to redeem and press “Get” At the window that appears, press “place your order” at the bottom right At the specific request, press “accept” The game is placed in your library.