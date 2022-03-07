Epic Games adds its support to Ukraine and stops trade with Russia

Epic Gamesthe parents of titles as successful as fortnite battle royalehave recently announced the suspension of trade in their video games throughout Russia as a direct response to the invasion of Ukraine. According to a brief statement published in the official twitter account of the company, the company will not stop or block access to your video games in the Russian country, but I do cease to temporary way commercial transactions within his works as a form of rejection in the face of the armed conflict that is currently taking place.

Epic is stopping commerce with Russia in our games in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Were not blocking access for the same reason other communication tools remain online: the free world should keep all lines of dialogue open. Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) March 5, 2022

Epic Games says no to the war between Russia and Ukraine

In the tweet posted by the Epic Games Newsroom account this past March 5th of 2022 we can read the following: “Epic is stopping trade with Russia in their games in response to his invasion of the Ukraine. We are not blocking access for the same reason that other communication tools remain online: the free world must keep all lines of dialogue open.”

Having made this decision, Epic Games confirms that (at least for now) its video games will continue to be accessible throughout the Russian region, but it seems that digital commerce and transactions within them they will be blocked until new notice. This could directly affect the digital store Epic Games Store and games like Fortnite and its turkey store, which may be frozen in the Russian country, preventing players from making purchases normally.

The boycott by Epic Games to Russia thus joins the support of other companies of video games that in recent days have shown their solidarity with Ukraine, such as Microsoft, Ubisoft, CD Projekt Red, or Sony. Just a few days ago the deputy prime minister of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorovappealed directly to PlayStation, Xbox and esports organizations to stop supporting the Russian market.

By mention a few examples, Sony has canceled the recent launch of Gran Turismo 7 in Russia, Microsoft has suspended the sale of Xbox and Windows throughout the country or the Polish CD Projekt Red, creators of The Witcher saga, have blocked sales of their GOG digital store . Recently other companies have also decided to help Ukraine sending humanitarian aid funds, such as The Pokémon Company.