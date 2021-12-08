Epic Games confirms the use of the new engine for Chapter 3 – Nerd4.life

Tech

Epic Games confirms the use of the new engine for Chapter 3

Epic Games announced via the official Unreal Engine Twitter account, that with the start of the Chapter 3, the development of Fortnite has passed on a permanent basis to theUnreal Engine 5, the new version of the company’s famous graphics engine.

Epic Games: “With the arrival of Chapter 3, the development of Fortnite has shifted to Unreal Engine 5. We are thrilled to be able to share this adventure with you and are working to make it the best possible experience for the entire Fortnite community.

In the past Tim Sweeney, the patron of Epic Games, had already confirmed that in mid-2021 Fortnite would start using Unreal Engine 5, also promising that he would do things not possible with Unreal Engine 4.

At the beginning of the year, Unreal Engine 5 was published in the Early Access version and is freely downloadable from the Epic Games Store. There are already many developers who have announced the transition to the new engine, such as The Coalition, the Gears of War team.

In a few days there will also be a virtual experience called Matrix, the awakening: An experience on Unreal Engine 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, which, as the title suggests, was created using the new version of the engine.

