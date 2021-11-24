Epic Games has acquired Harmonix, the Rock Band studio – Nerd4.life

Epic Games acquired Harmonix, studio specializing in the rhythm game genre and author of the Rock Band and Dance Central series. According to what is reported in the blog of the studio, in the future Harmonix will also be responsible for creating “travel and musical gameplay for Fortnite”, as well as support the creation of the metaverse by Epic Games.

The acquisition was first reported on the pages of VentureBeat and later confirmed by Epic Games itself, on its official website.

“Harmonix has a proven track record of creating fun and engaging musical experiences designed for everyone. As we work to build the metaverse, their expertise is needed to re-imagine the way music is experienced, created and distributed.”, He reads. the official site of Epic Games.

“The Harmonix team will work closely with Epic to develop travel and musical gameplay for Fortnite continuing to support existing games, including Rock Band 4. ”

Epic Games has acquired Harmonix

As we learn from the Harmonix blog, all plans related to upcoming Rock Band DLCs, Fuser events and, in general, other announced and ongoing projects will not change.

“Harmonix has always aspired to create the most loved interactive music experiences in the world and by joining Epic we will be able to do so on a large scale,” says Alex Rigopulos, co-founder and president of Harmonix. “Together we will push creative boundaries and invent new ways for our players to create, perform and share music.”

“Music is already bringing millions of people together on Fortnite, from emotes to global concerts and events,” says Epic Games’ Alain Tascan. “Together with the Harmonix team we will transform the way players experience music, from passive listeners to active participants.”

This is a completely unexpected acquisition and which could have particularly interesting implications in the future. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.