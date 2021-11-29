Epic Games is preparing to upset (again) its battle royale

Next week, the current season of Fortnite: Chapter 2 will come to an end through what promises to be one of the special events in the history of the battle created by Epic Games: titled The End, the event will be accessible in the late evening of December 4th with a special playlist which will allow a maximum of sixteen players (for each instance) to get in the front row and watch the show.

A show that, according to rumors, should involve a map change for the shooter: as happened at the time of the blackout, when the black hole created by Epic literally sucked the original map (codenamed Athena) to reveal that of Chapter 2 (called Apollo), The End event should propose an alternation between the current scenario e Artemis, new map at the base of the alleged Chapter 3.

An amateur reconstruction of the new map, based on a series of indiscretions collected by Reddit user Edmire2k, shows what could be a first taste of the scenario that will be the theater for the royal battle: although the final map is destined to be different than the artwork shown online (which, according to the insider, is based on the very first concepts created by the developers), some elements such as a new version of Pleasant Park and the return of Tilted Towers seem to be confirmed.

To find out what the new Fortnite map will be like, we won’t have to wait long, but beyond the unprecedented scenario it will be interesting to discover the game mechanics added by the developers for this third chapter: on the other hand, after the blackout and consequent black hole, the video game had already included a series of innovations such as the possibility of going fishing, new vehicles and non-playing characters, and it is reasonable to expect that Epic Games will be able to do the same also in view of the launch of Chapter 3.

