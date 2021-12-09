Epic Games Store finally has the shopping cart – Nerd4.life

Epic Games Store presents a shocking novelty on the front of the interface, with the arrival of the shopping cart which was missing since the launch of the company’s digital store in December 2018.

Difficult to understand why this functionality is missed for so long from Epic Games Store, considering that the cart has been present in practically any commercial site for years, but the anomaly has finally been resolved in these hours, with the addition of this option in the Epic Games Store interface.

For the rest, the operation is the standard one that can be expected from any other site: purchases are stored in the virtual cart which requires a further step in which it is possible to view the objects and finally proceed with the purchase. A not exactly shocking novelty, but evidently something was holding back Epic Games from introducing such an arcane technology within its online platform, forcing so far to make purchases one at a time and without one. overview overall expenses.

In the meantime, there are several news that emerged for the Epic Games Store today: first the free games of December 9, 2021 made available, then the free game of December 16 which is a surprise and suggests the possible arrival of 15 free games for Christmas and finally, the sales of The Game Awards which started right now.