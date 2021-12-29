Epic Games Store, free Christmas games: all the titles announced

The store of the creators of Fortnite, Epic Games Store, is giving away free video games from December 16 to 31 for PC. Here are the choices for this year.

Epic Games Store is back to being talked about again this year with its traditional free Christmas games initiative. The store, founded and curated by the creators of Fortnite, also launches 15 free titles for the PC platform in the 2021 queue. The titles are announced on a daily basis from December 16 to 31, and go hand in hand with the winter sales supported by a 10 euro voucher to spend on each product worth at least 14.99 euro.

Free Christmas games on the Epic Games Store –

The free games of Epic Games Store did not disappoint this Christmas, bringing as a dowry a quantity of good titles already provided in the past (repetita iuvant, as they say) but also some first fruits of the caliber of Loop Hero. The various Shenmue III, Prey by Arkane Studios and Control by Remedy have stolen the eye, but beware of the “smaller” products that always reserve a lot of satisfaction. You can redeem them by reaching this page.

Here is the complete list of free Christmas games from Epic Games Store, updated day after day at 17:00 o’clock, to coincide with the respective announcements:

December 16 – Shenmue III

Shenmue III December 17 – Neon Abyss

Neon Abyss December 18 – Remnant: From the Ashes

Remnant: From the Ashes December 19 – The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter December 20 – Loop Hero

Loop Hero 21 December – Second Extinction

Second Extinction December 22 – Mutant Year Zero

Mutant Year Zero December 23 – Vampyr

Vampyr December 24 – Pathfinder: Kingmaker

Pathfinder: Kingmaker 25th December – Prey

Prey December 26 – Control

Control December 27 – Mages of Mystralia

Mages of Mystralia December 28 – Moving Out

Moving Out December 29 – Salt and Sanctuary

Salt and Sanctuary December 30 -?

December 31 -?

(updating)

The fourteenth free game –

The free game on December 29, released at 17:00, is Salt and Sanctuary, one of the first soulslike in two dimensions, made by Ska Studios (independent software house known for The Dishwasher series). “Explore a doomed and punitive island in this stylized 2D action RPG,” reads the description of the game, debuting on the Epic Games Store, where the sequel – Salt and Sacrifice – will be released exclusively next year. on PS4 and PS5). “Salt and Sanctuary combines fast-paced and brutal 2D combat with richly developed RPG mechanics in a cursed realm of lost cities, blood-soaked dungeons and desecrated monuments.” You can redeem it at this address.