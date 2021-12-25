Epic Games Store gives a 10 € voucher for every purchase! Here’s how to make the most of it!

As every year the Epic Games Store Christmas sales are really crazy and absolutely not to be missed. First of all, by consulting the site or app, you will be able to discover dozens of titles at discounted prices up to 75%.

But this is just a taste of what awaits you. In fact, every day, for only 24 hours, starting last December 16th a new game is given away completely FREE, which will always be yours! For example, among the titles given away this year were Shenmue 3, Remnant From The Ashes, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, Vampyr, and Pathfinder Kingmaker.

And finally you can redeem a 10 euro voucher immediately, which can be used to purchase a game with a minimum value of 14.99 euros. But this coupon is special, because for each eligible purchase (i.e. at least € 14.99), you will be immediately given another. In this way you will be able to generate a sort of ripple effect for each purchase, obtaining an additional discount beyond those already offered by the Christmas sales!

To trigger this cascading effect, you just need to start your purchases with the titles that cost at least 14.99 euros, and then gradually go up. In this way you will get a new coupon for every purchase made and you will spend very little to get an avalanche of games! Let’s take a look at the most interesting proposals!

Alan Wake Remastered for € 23.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for € 14.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for € 29.99

Astria Ascending at € 26.24

Back 4 Blood for € 35.99

Battlefield 2042 for € 39.59

Biomutant for € 29.99

Borderlands 3 for € 14.99

Chernobylite for € 22.4

Chivalry 2 at € 24.11

Chronos Before The Ashes for € 14.99

Civilization 6 for € 14.99

Crysis Remastered Trilogy for € 37.49

Cyberpunk 2077 for € 29.99

Darkest Dungeon 2 for € 21.59

Darksiders 3 for € 14.99

Days Gone for € 29.99

Death Stranding at € 20.99

Death’s Door for € 14.99

Dragon Quest 11 S Echoes of a lost era for € 25.99

Far Cry 6 for € 38.99

Ghost Recon Breakpoint for € 14.99

Haven for € 14.99

Hitman 3 for € 23.99

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for € 24.99

Hot Wheels Unleashed for € 34.99

Immortals Fenyx Rising for € 23.99

Jurassic World Evolution 2 for € 41.99

Kena Bridge of Spirits for € 29.99

Kingdom Come Deliverance for € 14.99

Kingdom of Amalur The Re-Reckoning for € 15.99

Mafia Trilogy for € 29.99

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for € 38.99

Metro Exodus for € 14.99

Monopoly Madness at € 23.99

Octopath Traveler for € 29.99

Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous at € 42.49

Port Royale 4 for € 27.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 for € 29.99

Riders Republic for € 38.99

Total War Warhammer for € 14.99

Tropico 6 for € 27.99

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Stormground for € 14.99

These are just a few examples of the dozens and dozens of titles on offer on the Epic Games Store that you can find at this address. The promotion will end on Thursday 6 January 2022 at 16:59.

To make the most of the offers and trigger the ripple effect, we suggest you draw up a list of the titles that interest you starting from the cheapest, upwards. Then you will have to redeem the 10 euro voucher at this address, and start shopping. To make things easier this year Epic Games Store offers the possibility to put all the titles you want in the cart and get a final discount of 10 euros for each eligible title.

Source: Epic Games Store