Epic Games Store gives you Dead by Daylight, but only for a few days

Also this week Epic Games Store spoils its users with a new free game. This time it’s up to Dead by Daylight, the acclaimed asymmetrical survival horror developed by Behavior Interactive. Players can redeem a PC copy of the title at no additional cost after logging into the Epic platform. In addition to Dead by Daylight there is also while True: learn (): both are available only for a few days.

Dead by Daylight and while True: learn () for free on the Epic store

“Death is not an escape”. Launched in summer 2016 as a PC exclusive, Dead by Daylight sold more than 1 million copies in the first two months, but the real success was achieved with the console versions: after landing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch – and even on iOS and Android – the multiplayer title been purchased 36 million times. Thanks to this enterprise, in 2018 Behavior was able to acquire the publishing rights from Starbreeze to become the publisher of Dead by Daylight and thus extend its post-launch support.

As we read in the description on the Epic Games Store, Dead by Daylight “ a multiplayer horror game (4 vs 1) where one player takes on the role of the ferocious Killer and the other 4 play as Survivors, trying to escape the Killer and avoiding being captured, tortured and killed “. While the Survivors play in third person, gaining better control of the playing field, the Killer plays in first person to focus on the hunt.

Registered users of the Epic Games Store can redeem the game at no additional cost by clicking here. Promotion valid only until 5.00 pm on December 9th.

Until then it will also be available while True: learn (), this week’s second free game on EGS. Let’s move from Dead by Daylight’s creepy hunting grounds to the room in a machine learning expert, a programmer who accidentally discovers his pet cat’s hidden talent: his four-legged friend is very good at programming, but not getting by with the human language, it will not be able to reveal its secrets to us.

In this atypical puzzle game players will be able to learn the real basics of machine learning, through mechanics truly inspired by this technology. “while True: learn () the best game to approach the world of data science, but only because there are no other crazy people willing to make another like it”. The developers of Luden.io they ensure that anyone can meet the challenges of while True: learn () and that you don’t need to know how to code at all.

Like Dead by Daylight, while True: learn () can be redeemed for free by December 9 through the promotion on the Epic Games Store.

