Epic Games Store, here are the new free games: there is a nasty surprise

Epic Games Store announced the new free games of the week, while making two available for PC.

Unlike Xbox Game Pass, in this case we are talking about a real giveaway: you will not need any subscription to access it, but you just need to have a personal Epic Games account to log in.

The initiative has been going on since 2018 and has brought with it several free titles for PC users.

This program has undoubtedly given a boost to the PC gaming scene, if we think that there have been several since then – such as the Origin giveaway currently underway.

This week no free games have been announced, but an additional package for Rogue Company downloadable from 11 to 18 November:

Rogue Company Season Four Epic Pack

Here is the description of Rogue Company Season Four Epic Pack:

Get your Season Four off to a great start with this ferocious free pack exclusive to Epic Games! You can unlock Switchblade and Schorch, two explosive Rogues that incinerate opponents with fire and napalm!

Here is the game that you can download from now, previously announced, until to 11 November:

Here is the description of Aven Colony:

Build a new home for humanity in Aven Colony. Discover Aven Prime, an alien planet made of deserts, tundras and swamps, light years from Earth. Expand your small colonies into huge, sprawling cities as you face the challenges of colonizing a new world.

There is no lack of other initiatives, especially in the PC field, through which to obtain free games: a name above all is that of Amazon Prime Gaming.

A branch, that of free games, in which even Netflix has just tried, although for the moment only on mobile.

On PlayStation Plus, at the moment, there are even games given away on PlayStation 5 as well.

Download free games on the Epic Games Store: how to

To download the new free titles on the Epic Games Store, all you have to do is reach the free games page of the store and, after logging in with your data, click on the product you are interested in and purchase it.

The window that opens on your browser will summarize the details of your order, the cost of which will amount at zero euros.

Press the green “place order” button at the bottom right and then “accept” to complete the redemption and forever associate the game with your profile, as in the case of normal purchases.

In summary:

Access this link on the Epic Games Store Make sure you are logged into your profile. Go to the page of the free game you want to redeem and press “Get” At the window that appears, press “place your order” at the bottom right At the specific request, press “accept” The game is placed in your library.