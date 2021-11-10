Epic Games Store, here’s a surprise free game (and Borderlands has to do with it)

No, it’s not Thursday and you are not mistaken, because Epic Games Store is giving away a game before her weekly date.

The great online store recently welcomed all games from Riot Games, including League of Legends obviously, in a long-awaited merger.

But not only that, because even within Fortnite a character from the world of Riot Games has arrived, a twist that has surprised everyone a bit.

While with regard to the free games from Epic Games Store, this week there was a nasty surprise, which is why we gladly bring you the following news.

In fact, with a move that is a surprise within a surprise, from now on you can download Assault on Tiny Tina’s Dragon Keep for free from the Epic Games Store: precisely from this address.

Why a double surprise? Well the first because, in fact, it’s not Thursday that is the day the free games announcements are made. The second is that Assault on the Dragon Keep was a DLC of Borderlands 2.

The additional content was released in 2013 as a paid DLC for Gearbox’s looter shooter, and while it will be re-released autonomously for all consoles, you can play it for free on PC.

For those who hadn’t played the DLC at the time, here’s what they can expect from the title on Epic Games Store:

“The queen has been captured and her kingdom is in danger: only you and your friends can restore peace to this enchanted and eccentric land. Blast your way through treacherous forests, eerie crypts and fearsome fortresses, but beware – your adventure can change in an instant because of Tina’s cheerful and chaotic whims. Dive into this epic board game-style adventure and get ready for the fantasy combat of your life! “

Assault on the Dragon Keep it was a content much appreciated for his genius given by the inspiration to Dungeons & Dragons. So much to push Gearbox to create a new autonomous spin-off, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, which will be released soon.

