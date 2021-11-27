Epic Games Store just added over 1200 free games (believe it or not)

Epic Games Store continues to churn out news week after week, announcing the new free games that become part of the catalog aimed at users.

In a rather different way from what we saw for example with Xbox Game Pass, you will not need any subscription to access it, since you just need to have a valid and functioning Epic Games account.

The initiative has been going on since 2018, effectively offering players and PC users a service that is now well-established (and consolidated).

Moreover, this week the new free games were announced, which can be downloaded from 2 December to December 9th, to which now a very interesting novelty is added.

As also reported by Games Industry, from now on it is in fact possible to add to the list also Antstream Arcade, a service dedicated to retrogaming that allows you to play great classics (emulated through a cloud gaming system).

Let’s talk about milestones like Pac-Man, Space Invaders, Galaga, Bubble Bobble And Centipede, as well as great classics such as Mortal Kombat, Earthworm Jim, Super Star Wars or Ikari Warriors (in short, the variety is certainly not lacking).

Antstream Arcade can indeed boast over 1200 titles from the past, and is in any case available on PC Mac, Android, Linux, Nvidia Shield and Amazon Fire. Take advantage of it, therefore, if you do not despise to try some old glory of the past with your hand.

In any case, the service is offered completely free of charge if you choose to opt for the presence of short advertisements, or you can take advantage of a premium subscription at the cost of $ 9.99.

