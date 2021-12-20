Epic Games Store, Loop Hero is today’s free game – Nerd4.life

Loop Hero and the free game available today, December 20, 2021, on Epic Games Store: excellent news for lovers of original but captivating productions, like the Four Quarters title.

Loop Hero, free download from the Epic Games Store

Anticipated by a leak this morning, the arrival of Loop Hero on the Epic Games Store once again confirms the reliability of the list published by the French website dealabs.com, although revealed day by day and not all at once as happened last year.

Released on PC last March, the game features mechanics roguelike and a bunch of cards that we will have to use to place enemies, buildings and terrains within the scenario while the character runs through it in a loop.

Definitely fresh and original solutions, as anticipated at the beginning, which make Loop Hero a truly interesting experience, enhanced by a very consistent degree of challenge and therefore perfectly suited to those who want to get involved.

Those who do not want to commit … to save on their purchases, keep an eye on our news on the 10 euro discount coupon that works indefinitely on the Epic Games Store and allows you to buy many games at reduced prices.