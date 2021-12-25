Epic Games Store, ninth free Christmas game: is an acclaimed RPG

The new Fortnite creators’ online store pick for the ninth free Christmas game, the promotion ending December 31st, is …

Epic Games Store continues today its initiative of free Christmas games for PC, providing a new title at no cost to users with an account on their store. The store managed by the creators of Fortnite pays homage to gaming enthusiasts (and not) with a free title in the window from 16 to 31 December: today’s is the eighth choice of the store’s curators, accompanied by a very substantial list of sales and an attractive 10 euro coupon to invest on the products in the catalog. But let’s see the game selected for today.

The ninth free Christmas game on the Epic Games Store is Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition. “With the help of over 18,000 supporters on Kickstarter and composer Inon Zur, Owlcat Games is proud to bring you the first isometric PC RPG to be set in the beloved Pathfinder universe,” as the game’s official description reads. you can redeem here and now. Enjoy a classic RPG experience inspired by games like Baldur’s Gate, Fallout 1 and 2, and Arcanum. Explore and conquer the Stolen Lands to make it your kingdom!

The eighth free Christmas game on the Epic Games Store is Vampyr, an open world action-RPG from Dontnod Entertainment (the studio of the first two Life is Strange). “London, 1918. You are Dr. Jonathan Reid and you have just turned into a vampire. The city is devastated by a terrible flu and, as a doctor, it is your duty to find a cure to save the citizens. But you are also a vampire, condemned to feed on the blood of those you have sworn to heal. Can you control the monster lurking inside you? The fate of London depends on your actions ”, this is the description of the title. You can redeem it until 5pm tomorrow 24th December at this address.

How to get free games on PC –

As the most hardcore players will know, on the Epic Games Store free games work very differently from PlayStation Plus. First of all, in this case a subscription of any kind is not required, but only an account (also free) on the store . Every week, on Thursdays at 17:00, a free game is launched to be redeemed immediately and at the same time the title is announced that can be redeemed seven days later. For the Christmas holidays, the timing changes slightly and a calendar is proposed that is updated every day with a new free title to redeem, and with an accelerated cadence.