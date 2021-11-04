Epic Games Store offers a new game from November 4th

Like every self-respecting Thursday, theEpic Games Store offers a new title completely free to all its users. Now it’s up to a popular strategic city builder to take on the game role on offer.

It is about Aven Colony, a title released in 2017 and developed by Mothership Entertainment, an experience entirely designed for the single player. The management system revolves around the colonization of an alien planet by the human race, with the aim of creating a large community to survive the dangers of the new home.

Players will have full control of all construction and social management jobs, starting from the creation of small camps to creating real metropolises with huge skyscrapers. It is a complex and challenging product that will keep users busy for a very long time until they have built the space city of their dreams.

Aven Colony is free starting at hours 5:00 pm on November 4, 2021 and will remain accessible to all users until next November 11, when Epic Games will offer another title from its vast catalog. Waiting for the afternoon and also to find out what will be the next offer of the service, in the past few days have you downloaded the free game from the Epic Games Store on October 28?