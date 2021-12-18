Epic Games Store, the 10 euro discount coupon works indefinitely – Nerd4.life

Epic Games Store has given all its users a discount coupon from 10 euros which apparently works atInfinity. In what sense? Simple: just make a purchase of at least € 14.99 for the voucher to be redeemed.

Launched with the Epic Games Store winter sales, the voucher can be redeemed by any person registered on the site: to do so, just visit this page and click on the appropriate button. At that point we will be able to take advantage of a 10 euro credit that will be deducted from any purchase starting, as mentioned, from 14.99 €.

And let’s go and see these games from € 14.99: we have Grand Theft Auto V, Shenmue 3, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Borderlands 3, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Darksiders 3, Hood: Outlaws & Legends and many others for that sum or a few cents more. By visiting this page you can see them all in ascending order.

What you can do, as we wrote at the beginning, is to redeem the 10 euro voucher, buy a 14.99 euro game and therefore pay 4.99 euro, then receive a new 10 euro voucher and repeat the operation for all of them. as often as we want.

Obviously, nothing prevents you from using the voucher to make your Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade (review here) or any other title available at full price: we limited ourselves to suggesting the most convenient options.

Maybe then come back here and write us in the comments which games you bought taking advantage of promotion.