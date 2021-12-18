Epic Games Store, the list of free games revealed by a leak? – Multiplayer.it

On Reddit the list complete of free games coming up these days on Epic Games Store, which as we know saw in the first three positions Shenmue 3, Neon Abyss and Remnant: From the Ashes.

Epic Games Store, possible list of free Christmas games

Shenmue 3

Neon Abyss

Remenant: From the Ashes

Undertale

Into the Breach

A Way Out

Katana Zero

Firewatch

What Remains of Edith Finch

Before Your Eyes

Maid of Sker

Spelunky 2

Islanders

Quantum Break

Days Gone

Unfortunately it is not known whether it is a leak legitimate, like the one that revealed the arrival today of Remnant: From the Ashes, or a fake who took advantage of the information already available for the first three slots, inventing the rest.

Several users have in fact accused the author of the post of having posted a simple wishlist, without solid foundations to support, and that therefore this list will be denied as early as tomorrow, when at 17.00 the next free game will appear on the Epic Games Store.

As you have certainly noticed, the “stolen” list includes games like A Way Out, Quantum Break and Days Gone, but in many cases these are productions not yet available on the Epic platform.