Epic Games Store, today’s free game revealed by a leak – Nerd4.life

Epic Games Store will offer today, December 20, the fifth free game of the fourteen arriving between now and the end of the year, and the French site dealabs.com has it revealed in advance: according to their information it is Loop Hero.

After having guessed the prediction on Remnant: From the Ashes, free on the Epic Games Store, dealabs.com has therefore continued to draw up its own list day by day, without publishing it in its entirety to avoid controversy about any last minute replacements, which apparently occurred last year.

The site also highlighted the dates to keep an eye on, that is the days in which the games deemed most important in the lottery will be given away, for one reason or another.

A definition that fits perfectly to the title developed by Four Quarters, considering that in the Loop Hero review we talked enthusiastically about its roguelike mechanics and the degree of involvement it is able to trigger.

Released on PC last March, Loop Hero will see us use a deck of mystical cards to place enemies, buildings, and terrains as the adventure’s protagonist moves around the loop.