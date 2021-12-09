Epic Games Store will offer 15 free games for Christmas, one per day
Epic Games Store announced the new free games for Christmas just around the corner, at the same time making available a really good one, the third chapter of a legendary SEGA saga.
Unlike Xbox Game Pass, in this case we are talking about a real giveaway: you will not need any subscription to access it, but you just need to have a personal Epic Games account to log in.
The news comes following the announcement of the two free games announced by the company last December 2, truly remarkable.
Now, as reported by VGC, the Epic Games Store will offer the beauty of 15 free games at the end of this month, with a free title every day from 16 to 30 December.
This at least as reported by the user of Dealabs Billbill-Kun, who successfully leaked PS Plus line-ups for September, October, November, and December, as well as December’s Xbox Live Games with Gold titles.
The promotion should start with a free copy of Shenmue 3 December 16, which is the same day the Epic Games Store will launch the year-end sales (which will last until January 6, 2022).
The first 14 games given away will be available for one day only, while the 15th free title will be available for a week.
The Epic Games Store has already given away 15 games in the Christmas period of 2020 and 12 free games in the Christmas period of 2019, so it is highly likely that the news will be confirmed in the next few hours.
We remember that Steam has decided to launch a new series of discounts dedicated to all the titles mentioned in this and previous editions of the TGA.
But not only that: for Christmas the great offer on the PlayStation Plus subscription is back, which will be possible to buy at a large discount only for a few days.
Finally, the ID @ Xbox Winter Game Fest event has now officially started, the initiative launched by Xbox in collaboration with The Game Awards 2021, which will allow you to download 36 new titles in free trial..
