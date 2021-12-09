Epic Games Store will offer 15 free games for Christmas, one per day

Epic Games Store announced the new free games for Christmas just around the corner, at the same time making available a really good one, the third chapter of a legendary SEGA saga.

Unlike Xbox Game Pass, in this case we are talking about a real giveaway: you will not need any subscription to access it, but you just need to have a personal Epic Games account to log in.

The news comes following the announcement of the two free games announced by the company last December 2, truly remarkable.

Now, as reported by VGC, the Epic Games Store will offer the beauty of 15 free games at the end of this month, with a free title every day from 16 to 30 December.