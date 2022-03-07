Epic Games takes action against Russia, but will continue to offer services

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Several companies, including video game companies, have begun to take action against Russia in order to exert pressure and help end the invasion of Ukraine. The latest to do so is Epic Games, who took action against Russia.

Through a statement on Twitter, Epic Games announced that it will stop its trade in Russia. This means that it will stop offering its products on Russian territory in response to the recent invasion of Ukraine.

In case you missed it: Frogwares: we went on with our lives and now we try to survive

That said, Epic Games assured that it will allow users in Russia to continue accessing the products they already have and the services of Epic Games. This is because they believe that “the free world allows me to keep all the lines of dialogue open.”

“Epic will stop trading with Russia in our games in response to the invasion of Ukraine. We are not going to block access for the same reason that other communication tools remain online: the free world must keep all lines of dialogue open,” said Epic Games.

Epic is stopping commerce with Russia in our games in response to its invasion of Ukraine. We’re not blocking access for the same reason other communication tools remain online: the free world should keep all lines of dialogue open. — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) March 5, 2022

Find out: In full broadcast, Ukrainian streamers witness several Russian bombings

We remind you that companies such as Activision-Blizzard, Microsoft, Sony, Apple, Electronic Arts, ESL and Nintendo have stopped offering their products in Russia to put pressure on the Russian government. We also have the example of companies like Riot Games and The Pokémon Company, which have donated money to support causes in Ukraine.

What do you think about Epic Games’ decision? Do you think his approach is the right one? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link to see more news related to Epic Games. On the other hand, here you will find all our coverage on the impact that the war in Ukraine has had on the video game industry.

Related Video: News Roundup – Week 8 of 2022

Source