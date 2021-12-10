Epic Games will give away one video game a day for Christmas: here’s how to get them

From December 16 to December 30 2021, the store will offer one free video game per day, for a total of 15. Below are the details to be able to participate in the Epic Games initiative.

Epic Games Store, the digital platform of the well-known software house behind Fortnite, is preparing for a sort of videogame-themed advent calendar: from December 16 to December 30 2021, the store will offer one free video game per day, for a total of 15. Unlike the Xbox Game Pass service, which involves subscribing to a monthly subscription to access the digital library of titles, the Epic Games initiative does not imply any cost. Just create an account to access the store and get the video game of the day as a gift. The first made available should be Shenmue III, third installment of the iconic SEGA series.

The news at the moment is not entirely official, but it comes from Dealabs Billbill-Kun, a reliable user for having disclosed the list of video games as gifts with the PlayStation Plus of September, October, November and December, in addition to the Xbox Live Games titles of December. Epic Games has only announced that on December 16 it will give a “mystery game” as a gift. Beyond the reliability of Dealabs, it is not the first time that the software house has launched such an initiative: during the Christmas period of 2020, the store hosted 15 free games, while during the Christmas holidays of the In 2019 there were 12 games as gifts. Consequently, the leak from the user seems to be reliable. However, new official statements are expected from Epic Games.

Recently the software house has been busy with the debut of Chapter 3 of Fortnite. After an epic final battle against the Queen of Cubes, the game world has transformed again to start a new phase of the battle-royale ecosystem. This phase is called Sottosopra and wants to be a meeting point between new players and long-time fans. Key character of this first season of Chapter 3 is Spiderman, the famous Marvel hero. Even in this phase, the crossovers continue to be the central hub in Fortnite.