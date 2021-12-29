Epic Games working on problems

Fortnite is inaccessible on 29 December 2021. The title Epic Games it is in fact facing a series of problems and servers are currently down. The developers are aware of the situation and have already taken action to resolve the situation and allow users to return to play regularly.

It seems that the problems are manifold and concern, among other things, too login and matchmaking difficulties. At present it is not clear when the situation will be brought back to normal: the Twitter page Fortnite Status in the latest update provided over half an hour ago (at the time of writing) it reveals that maintenance work is still underway and that for the moment the game remains inaccessible. The service ensures updates as soon as there are news on the maintenance status, without however specifying how long you will have to wait before further news.

In short, for now it is not possible to enjoy the hugely popular battle royale, but the hope for all fans is that the situation will be resolved as quickly as possible. In the meantime, it appears that the Doom Slayer and other Microsoft and Bethesda skins are on the way to Fortnite, although at the moment there is no official confirmation from Epic or the other companies concerned. Finally, do not miss the guide to take the first steps in Fortnite Chapter 3, with several useful tricks to start your adventure in the battle royale in the best possible way.