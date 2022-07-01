Epic! The photos of actress Alexandra Daddario’s movie wedding – Revista Para Ti

Actress Alexandra Daddario, who starred in the hit HBO series The White Lotuss, married in New Orleans with the producer Andrew Form. The wedding photos give an account of an epic celebration.

Alexandra making her entrance at the ceremony. Photo: IG

They met by chance. Andrew was on his way to Europe for work and had to stop in New York as flights were limited during the pandemic. “We met in the middle. He turned and said ‘hello’ just as I turned to look at him. I laughed and said ‘hello’, and then we both laughed that we were the only two people on what is normally an incredibly busy streetand asked if he could take me out to dinner,” she recounted how they started dating, in a note she gave to Vogue.

An epic wedding. Photo: IG

Andrew had his connecting flight to catch the next morning, but he explained that if she wanted to have dinner, he’d be back in town in a couple of weeks. “I said ‘okay’ against my better judgment,” the actress joked. When Andrew flew back to New York City a few weeks later, he had a room at the Greenwich Hotel. “It was the peak of COVID and since he was a guest, one of three in the entire hotel, we had our first date by the fire in the downstairs sitting roomAlexandra recalls.

She wore a dress that looks vintage. He, a striped suit. Photo: IG

They got engaged in August 2021. “We had agreed to get married one night in April 2021 after too much wine…I was visiting Andrew while he was working on Jack Ryan, and they were filming in Athens. He took me to the Four Seasons there so we could be together.” on the beach. He came out, I followed him, he turned around and proposed, and then we walked over and had a piña colada,” she said.

They planned their wedding in June in New Orleans. “My friends Allie and Jake had the most amazing wedding in New Orleans. We were originally going to get married in Italy because I wanted to drink Italian wine for three days straight, but when I got a job in New Orleans I thought of Allie and Jake and we moved to New Orleans.” Orleans. It’s a city full of music and life,” she said.

She wore a spectacular Danielle Frankel dress. looks vintage. “I chose my dress because it looked like it belonged in New Orleans and it was the right choice for the Louisiana heat,” she explained. Andrew chose a pinstripe suit from Brunello Cucinelli.

The groom’s children officiated courtship. Photo: IG

The wedding took place at Preservation Hall. “We loved the look of Preservation Hall: it was so old, so historic; reveals its age and its ‘defects’. That’s what makes it so beautiful. We wanted it to be about music, drink, and authentic New Orleans. We said the vows, we cried and Andrew’s children were his groomsmen and ring bearers,” she said.

From movie. Photo: IG

He was previously married to actress Jordana Brewster, 42, but they split in 2020 after 13 years together. The former couple share children Rowan, 5, and Julian, 8.

The bride and groom walked through the streets of New Orleans. Photo: IG

The bride and groom and their guests walked through the streets through the French Quarter, followed by an orchestrato Bar Marilou for the reception, where there were cheeseburgers, tarot card readings and a dance party that lasted until the bar had to close.