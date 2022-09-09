Epic! When James Bond and Queen Elizabeth II entered the stadium

It was in 2012, at the London Olympic Games where Félix Sánchez gave the first gold medal to the Dominican Republic in Athletics, when one of the most epic entries in the history of these world fairs was made. Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, her majesty the queen of england, and James Bond entered the Olympic stadium in a very particular way.

Bond picks her up at Buckingham Palace and escorts her to a helicopter. The video of approximately 7 minutes was presented on the giant screen of the London arenawhere the presentation was seen.

Daniel Craig (James Bond) and the Queen in part of the video

Daniel Carig personified the famous 007 and the queen herself was the protagonist of the video. A walk through the city, ordinary citizens greeted her, the statue of Winston Churchill came to life and also greeted her. Everyone had to do with that helicopter. Until she got to the stadium and the queen (or her doppelganger in the video), she jumped… PARACHUTE!

The aforementioned scene transcended borders, not only because of the quality of the event in which it was presented, an Olympic Games, but also because of Elizabeth II’s ability to participate in this type of area, which involved in some way, beyond pure sport, the entertainment of the masses of spectators in all corners of the world..

Finally, live and direct, the Queenentered the front door with her, also late husband, Philip of Edinburgh. Both authorities were received amid applause and then went to the rostrum of honor, to officially kick off those memorable London 2012 Olympic Games.