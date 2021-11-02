Health

Epidemiological study Ats ahead Scientific committee appointed

On Friday 15 October, the Scientific Committee set up ad hoc by the General Management of the ATS of the Po Valley to support the research activity of the Agency in environmental epidemiology.

It is a pool of experts from Lombard university and public health backgrounds, recognized nationally and internationally for their skills in the sector, who will guarantee supervision and support in the conduct of studies promoted by the ATS on the relationship between environmental risk factors and state of health (design, analysis, interpretation of results, etc.).

The Committee includes Professor Marco Vinceti, Doctor Alessandro Marcon, Doctor Antonio Russo and Doctor Alberto Zucchi.

